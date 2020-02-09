COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum will kick-off Valentine’s Day celebrations with "Amore Under the Stars," from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Guests will experience the ultimate date night with live music, dance demonstrations, a romantic tour through the museum galleries, a special planetarium show, a chance to experience The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, night sky observing, a champagne bar, delicious food and more.
Guests will discover artifacts associated with some of the great love stories of South Carolina on a romantic tour through museum galleries. Storytellers will recount thrilling and mysterious tales of South Carolinians using artifacts from the museum’s collection.
Guests can relax under the stars in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium in MadLib Myths, a unique live planetarium show. They’ll explore some classic constellation myths before having some lighthearted fun. Using information provided by participants, they’ll create some customized, mad-lib style sky myths that will give guests something special to look for in the heavens.
Afterwards, guests will enjoy a full champagne bar with special mixers before heading up to the Boeing Observatory for night sky viewing and enjoy one of the best views of the city from the observatory terrace.
You have free articles remaining.
The night will also offer dance demonstrations from Ken Broom, live music from the Flat Out Strangers, a special hands-on Valentine Creation Station and digital LED bling bar.
The museum’s new blockbuster exhibit, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, will also be open for the evening. For an additional charge, guests will be transported into Sherlock Holmes’ London to solve a crime in a world filled with innovation and experimentation – and just receiving its introduction to his groundbreaking methods.
Tickets for Amore Under the Stars are $35 for general public ($43 with Sherlock exhibit) and $28 for museum members ($35 with Sherlock exhibit). Tickets include all activities, including food from Anna Cline Catering, beer and wine and a souvenir champagne flute. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit scmuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.