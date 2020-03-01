Celebrate S.C. rivers during Art Day March 7

COLUMBIA– The South Carolina State Museum will celebrate art in South Carolina during Art Day, Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The signature event will feature a variety of programs highlighting South Carolina’s rivers showcasing the work of the state’s artists. From exhibit gallery tours and live art demonstrations to live musical performances and hands on activities, Art Day will be full of creative fun.
Art Day will be one of the last opportunities to experience the museum’s "Reflections on the River" art exhibition, which features works from South Carolina artists. "Reflections on the River" explores the significance of our state’s rivers on culture, industry and landscape, as well as the ways in which they have inspired artists in the state. From 16th century engravings and Catawba pottery, to contemporary paintings and photographs, the exhibition highlights a variety of art from the museum’s permanent collection. Museum Art Curator, Amy Chalmers will give two special tours of the exhibit at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
In a nod to our current blockbuster exhibit, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, guests will get to put their detective skills to task by learning how to read a painting from discovering hidden clues. Chalmers will talk guests through learning how to identify evidence in paintings that will help the observer learn more about it, like where it might have come from or when it was made.
Art day will also include kid friendly, hands-on craft activities like paper marbling, origami and collage. Art Day activities are included with museum general admission or membership. Visit scmuseum.org to learn more.