Celebrate S.C. rivers during Art Day March 7

COLUMBIA– The South Carolina State Museum will celebrate art in South Carolina during Art Day, Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The signature event will feature a variety of programs highlighting South Carolina’s rivers showcasing the work of the state’s artists. From exhibit gallery tours and live art demonstrations to live musical performances and hands on activities, Art Day will be full of creative fun.

Art Day will be one of the last opportunities to experience the museum’s "Reflections on the River" art exhibition, which features works from South Carolina artists. "Reflections on the River" explores the significance of our state’s rivers on culture, industry and landscape, as well as the ways in which they have inspired artists in the state. From 16th century engravings and Catawba pottery, to contemporary paintings and photographs, the exhibition highlights a variety of art from the museum’s permanent collection. Museum Art Curator, Amy Chalmers will give two special tours of the exhibit at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.