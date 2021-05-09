Celebrate 'Oz' at book signing in Walterboro May 15

WALTERBORO – They say a certain birthday and signing will be “the Baum” on Saturday, May 15, during the WHAM Festival in Walterboro.

Help guest author Ron Baxley Jr., himself a fantasy and Oz author, celebrate the 165th anniversary of the birth of original "Oz" author, L. Frank Baum, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market café in Walterboro.

The WHAM festival admission is free and is sponsored by local arts organizations and foundations. For more information, visit www.whamfestival.org.

L. Frank Baum’s actual birthday was May 15, 1856 in the Chittenango, New York area.

Baxley, who has been a guest and special guest at festivals and cons for 11 years, will be greeting people and signing his own "Oz" universe books. In fact, Baxley has been formally invited as an author to the Oz-Stravaganza Festival in the birthplace of L. Frank Baum, Chittenango, New York for over a decade and received an Honorary Lifetime Membership to the All Things Oz Museum there in 2016.

Festival-celebrated, Chittenango-born Oz author L. Frank Baum himself is featured as a minor character in Baxley's picture book for children of all ages “Goldey Goosey of Oz” (YBR Publishing) and in his “O.Z. Doesn’t Diggs G.C.C. at Emerald City.”

For more information on author Ron Baxley, visit http//rbaxley37.wixsite.com/ronbaxleyjrofoz.

