“Carolina Lights” drive-through light show begins Dec. 5

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Fair will usher in the holiday season with its second annual drive-through holiday light show, Carolina Lights, Dec. 5-27, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.
The drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along a mile-plus stretch in the fair’s “Lexington Medical Center Fair Park” at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.
“Last year, when we debuted our drive-through holiday light show, we had no idea we were having a COVID-19 friendly event,” said South Carolina State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “As we all find ways to safely celebrate the spirit and joy of the holiday season, we are excited to bring back this beautiful downtown light show for our community.”
The light display will feature favorites from last year along with several new displays. Guests will be delighted by the Twelve Days of Christmas, a nativity scene, a dancing field of Christmas trees, a 25-foot-tall Frosty, the three wise men, a tunnel of lights, a sea serpent, dinosaurs, Santa Claus plus many more surprises.
The lights will run 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The light show will be closed on Christmas Day. Admission is $20 for cars, $35 for mini-buses (9-24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers. Payment will be made at the gate, and cash, Visa and MasterCard will be accepted.
Discount tickets are available for bulk purchases over 25 tickets. Companies interested in treating their employees during this difficult year should contact geninfo@scstatefair.org for more information or call 803-799-3387.
Patrons should enter at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. To ensure safety and control the flow of traffic, visitors will not be allowed to exit their vehicles.
Guests can tune their radios to music that synchronizes with the lights. An iSpy scavenger hunt is available at scstatefair.com/ispy. There is also an online store to purchase fair memorabilia for the holidays. Please visit scstatefair.org/shop.
For more information, visit scstatefair.org.
