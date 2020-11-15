“Carolina Lights” drive-through light show begins Dec. 5

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Fair will usher in the holiday season with its second annual drive-through holiday light show, Carolina Lights, Dec. 5-27, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along a mile-plus stretch in the fair’s “Lexington Medical Center Fair Park” at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

“Last year, when we debuted our drive-through holiday light show, we had no idea we were having a COVID-19 friendly event,” said South Carolina State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “As we all find ways to safely celebrate the spirit and joy of the holiday season, we are excited to bring back this beautiful downtown light show for our community.”

The light display will feature favorites from last year along with several new displays. Guests will be delighted by the Twelve Days of Christmas, a nativity scene, a dancing field of Christmas trees, a 25-foot-tall Frosty, the three wise men, a tunnel of lights, a sea serpent, dinosaurs, Santa Claus plus many more surprises.