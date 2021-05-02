Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show coming May 21-23

The Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina (BIA) announces that the 55th annual Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show will be held at the SC State Fairgrounds Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23, 2021. The event is free and open to the public.
The Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show is sponsored by Plumbing Solutions.
“We are very happy to be back in 2021,” said Bill Earle, Chairman of the Home & Garden Show Committee. “The homebuilding industry has really exploded over the past 10 months, and we’re ready to help consumers connect to local building industry professionals this spring.”
Organizers were planning on holding the show on the second weekend of March, but in light of COVID-19 vaccines and other safety issues related to the novel coronavirus, the show was moved to mid-May. The announcement of the Rosewood Crawfish Festival in May at the SC State Fairgrounds plus a recent relaxation of COVID-related restrictions on businesses and festivals are positive signs for the new date.
“Home shows held this year in other parts our state have welcomed sizeable crowds, and we’re looking forward to a big show this year,” said Earl McLeod, Chief Executive Officer of the BIA of Central SC. “People are ready to get out and be active, and this show will be a great opportunity for them to do that while planning their home projects and upgrades.”
Attendees and exhibitors will observe social distancing protocols during operational hours of the show. New for 2021: exhibitors are setting up virtual displays that feature photos, videos and links to products in their booths and showrooms, plus live chat with company representatives will be available. The virtual component is on-line now at BIAofCentralSC.com, and will continue to grow until May 21st. Special features will be unveiled while the in-person show is being held May 21 - 23.
In addition to the many exhibits, the Be Pro Be Proud truck will be at the Show and to encourage attendance from those interested in construction related employment opportunities the BIA will offer free admission to the Show this year.
The Be Pro Be Proud truck, a customized, interactive trailer is a mobile unit that provides hands-on experiences and skills challenges.
“We are issuing a special invitation to veterans, high school and adult education students and teachers to attend the Show and tour the truck,” said Thom Chumney, BIA President. “If you think you’re ready to use your passion and talent to start shaping our state’s future, then it’s time to take a look at a skilled profession. It’s more than just finding a high-wage, stable career – it’s finding the sense of pride that comes from building something bigger than yourself. Explore some of South Carolina’s innovative, in-demand professions at the Home & Garden Show” said Chumney.
Free Show Admission is possible due to the sponsorship of Be Pro Be Proud Sponsors, Clark’s Termite and Pest Control, Great Southern Homes, Hood Construction, JC Wilkie Construction, Mungo Homes and NW White.
For more information about the show or to become an exhibitor please visit the BIA of Central SC website at www.BIAofCentralSC.com, follow the show at Facebook.com/columbiahomeshow or call 803-256-6238.