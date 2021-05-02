Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show coming May 21-23

Attendees and exhibitors will observe social distancing protocols during operational hours of the show. New for 2021: exhibitors are setting up virtual displays that feature photos, videos and links to products in their booths and showrooms, plus live chat with company representatives will be available. The virtual component is on-line now at BIAofCentralSC.com, and will continue to grow until May 21st. Special features will be unveiled while the in-person show is being held May 21 - 23.

In addition to the many exhibits, the Be Pro Be Proud truck will be at the Show and to encourage attendance from those interested in construction related employment opportunities the BIA will offer free admission to the Show this year.

The Be Pro Be Proud truck, a customized, interactive trailer is a mobile unit that provides hands-on experiences and skills challenges.