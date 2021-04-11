Car Show & Craft Fair coming May 1

The 10th annual Car Show & Craft Fair is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021. The event promises to be another great event for car owners and families alike. This event is free to attend and perfect for all ages.

The event, hosted by Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) and this year’s presenting sponsor Ford’s Tire & Automotive, welcomes all makes, models and years to Orangeburg’s historic Downtown Square!

New this year is a Craft Fair that will be held at the Downtown Market Pavilion. Vendor applications are now being accepted.

All net proceeds from the car show go to DORA’s economic development projects. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Awards presentation will begin at 2 p.m.

For auto registration forms or vendor forms, contact DORA at 803-531-6186 or visit our website at downtownorangeburg.com. Entry fee is $15 for pre-registration and $20 day of show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0