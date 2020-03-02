Botany Bay archaeological excavation open to public

The public is invited to join the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Archaeology team as they conduct excavations at Pockoy Island, located on Botany Bay Plantation Heritage Preserve.

Archaeological excavation will take place through Saturday, May 23. The site will be open to the public throughout the season from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday each week. The site is closed to the public on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Guided public tours of the site are offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The public can pre-register for tours at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guided-tours-of-the-pockoy-island-archaeological-excavation-tickets-84750074755.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public can also volunteer to help sift for artifacts throughout the field season. Pre-registration for volunteers is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-pockoy-island-archaeological-excavation-tickets-85202957339.

Groups of 10 or more who wish to visit the site may register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TV68NHF.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0