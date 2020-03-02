Botany Bay archaeological excavation open to public
0 comments

Botany Bay archaeological excavation open to public

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY scdnr logo south carolina department of natural resources

The public is invited to join the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Archaeology team as they conduct excavations at Pockoy Island, located on Botany Bay Plantation Heritage Preserve.

Archaeological excavation will take place through Saturday, May 23. The site will be open to the public throughout the season from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday each week. The site is closed to the public on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Guided public tours of the site are offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The public can pre-register for tours at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guided-tours-of-the-pockoy-island-archaeological-excavation-tickets-84750074755.

S.C. archeology project gets NEH grant

The public can also volunteer to help sift for artifacts throughout the field season. Pre-registration for volunteers is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-pockoy-island-archaeological-excavation-tickets-85202957339.

Groups of 10 or more who wish to visit the site may register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TV68NHF.

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Color for a Cause March 3
Leisure

Color for a Cause March 3

The Prince of Orange Mall announced the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News