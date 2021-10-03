Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch returns

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch has grown to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state of South Carolina. Now in its 25th year, Boone Hall is proud of the fact that this event is a fall tradition for many families that is being passed down from generation to generation. After having to present a sized down version of this event last year due to the pandemic, the good news is that the 2021 Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch will return to presenting a full festival, every weekend in October, with all the attractions that are festival favorites.