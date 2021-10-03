Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch returns

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch has grown to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state of South Carolina. Now in its 25th year, Boone Hall is proud of the fact that this event is a fall tradition for many families that is being passed down from generation to generation. After having to present a sized down version of this event last year due to the pandemic, the good news is that the 2021 Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch will return to presenting a full festival, every weekend in October, with all the attractions that are festival favorites.
The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch will be open every Friday-Saturday-Sunday in October for the 2021 festival.
Admission for guests is $12 for ages two and up. Children one and under are free. For more information and to buy tickets, visit boonehallplantation.com/special_event/the-boone-hall-pumpkin-patch/
Highlights
- All attractions are included for one admission price
- The Family Friendly Monster Hayride returns with event goers once again being able to hop aboard the tractor hayride which will wind its way through a variety of colorful themes and scenes.
- The All-American Petting Zoo will be on hand on all open days with the largest variety of animals ever presented at this event.
- We're excited to welcome Happily Ever After, LLC. who will be providing giant inflatables at this year's event.
- Explore the giant eight-acre Certified SC Grown corn maze which will feature two mazes: one for smaller children and people who don't want to walk too far as well as a larger maze that will challenge even the most adventurous explorers.
- And of course, there will be a variety of pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colors available for purchase along with all those delicious festival foods we all love.
- Free parking