Boone Hall Fright Nights begin Oct. 1

MOUNT PLEASANT – The 2021 fright season will mark 15 years of fear being presented at Boone Hall Fright Nights, South Carolina's largest multi-attraction haunted event.

Three attractions at Boone Hall Plantation will be presented on 18 open nights. In addition to the three attractions, there will also be a midway with two stages with musical entertainment, retails vendors and a variety of festival foods.

The open nights are Oct. 1-2, 8-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31.

Ticket windows, food vendors and the midway will open each night at 6:30 p.m. Attraction lines will open at 7:15pm on all nights of the event.

On Sundays and Thursdays, parking/ticket windows will close at 9:30 p.m. with all attractions closing at 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, parking/ticket windows will close at 11:30 p.m. and all attractions will close at midnight.

3 attractions

Oaks Motel: Check-in available. But beware ... this could be your final destination inside these crumbling walls of terror.

Tiny’s Toy Factory - Anarchy: It’s Tiny’s Last Stand. The question is will you survive the evil destruction or be left to rot beneath these factory walls?