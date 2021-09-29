Boone Hall Fright Nights begin Oct. 1

MOUNT PLEASANT – The 2021 fright season will mark 15 years of fear being presented at Boone Hall Fright Nights, South Carolina's largest multi-attraction haunted event.
Three attractions at Boone Hall Plantation will be presented on 18 open nights. In addition to the three attractions, there will also be a midway with two stages with musical entertainment, retails vendors and a variety of festival foods.
The open nights are Oct. 1-2, 8-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31.
Ticket windows, food vendors and the midway will open each night at 6:30 p.m. Attraction lines will open at 7:15pm on all nights of the event.
On Sundays and Thursdays, parking/ticket windows will close at 9:30 p.m. with all attractions closing at 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, parking/ticket windows will close at 11:30 p.m. and all attractions will close at midnight.
3 attractions
Oaks Motel: Check-in available. But beware ... this could be your final destination inside these crumbling walls of terror.
Tiny’s Toy Factory - Anarchy: It’s Tiny’s Last Stand. The question is will you survive the evil destruction or be left to rot beneath these factory walls?
Sinister Cinema Haunted Hayride: Step aboard for a backlot tour where movie scenes become a real-life horror film. Lights, Camera, Action: Your curtain call has arrived.
Tickets
All You Dare To Scare Passes - $35 each. Includes one admission to each of the three attractions
VIP Faster To The Fear Pass - $55. Includes one admission to all three attractions utilizing special expedited access lines that reduce the wait time to enter each attraction.
In order to present the best possible show experience, online tickets will be LIMITED once again this season. Due to the popularity of this event and significant demand on select evenings, many nights are likely to sell out.
For details and tickets, visit www.boonehallfrightnights.com.