BOOK REVIEW: 'Chasing a Cure' reminiscent of our current chase in life

While we are all chasing information and chasing around dealing with the coronavirus, a 2017 book by Savannah author R.M. Hamrick, which I happened to pick up at a 2019 Books and Brews event, "Chasing a Cure," can serve somewhere between cautionary tale catharsis and a future warning.
In fact, I was able to finish the self-proclaimed zombie novel that is more than a zombie novel (and, therefore, more transcendent of the fantasy sub-genre) because of more time at home because of reduced work during the coronavirus pandemic and having been extremely busy the past year until now.
The close-to-science fiction thriller begins in the future where spunky, tough Audra, an avid runner, serves as a tagger for zombies for the Lysent Corporation. It is a corporation that profits from its cure for zombie-ism and charges family members a fairly large fee to have their loved ones who have turned into zombies cured. Audra’s sister Belinda, who we eventually learn was not as traditionally strong as Audra, has been turned into a zombie too. In fact, Audra is working as a zombie tagger so that she can pay off not only a kind of zombie nursing home debt to the Lysent Coporation for her sister but a cure for her sister as well. The zombies Audra tags are ones family members are interested in having turned back to normal.
Hamrick does an excellent job of mixing technical details regarding the zombie process and its cure as well as the Lysent facility with genuinely real characterization – particularly when it comes to the relationship with the sisters. In this way, the author reminds me of Michael Crichton.
Audra eventually meets a love interest and a team of scientists, but many discussions about these would create spoilers. There are several conspiracies involving the Lysent Corporation that will also need to be read by the reader lest spoilers be created. What can safely be stated is Hamrick has some Ray Bradbury-esque ironies involving the main plot with Audra and Belinda, and the Lysent Corporation. In fact, something that has occurred involving the quasi-antagonist sister, Belinda, which the protagonist sister Audra knows about but others do not, which creates a M. Night Shyamalan plot twist.
Hamrick has woven scientific information into a work that would in the past have been more of a fantasy but reads more like a work of future science fiction thriller that is relevant to current events. She has done so with an excellent grasp of characterization and irony. She is not a genre writer who has written “another zombie novel” but is a thoughtful author who transcends genre with great relevance and a grasp of the human condition.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.