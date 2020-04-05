BOOK REVIEW: 'Chasing a Cure' reminiscent of our current chase in life

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While we are all chasing information and chasing around dealing with the coronavirus, a 2017 book by Savannah author R.M. Hamrick, which I happened to pick up at a 2019 Books and Brews event, "Chasing a Cure," can serve somewhere between cautionary tale catharsis and a future warning.

In fact, I was able to finish the self-proclaimed zombie novel that is more than a zombie novel (and, therefore, more transcendent of the fantasy sub-genre) because of more time at home because of reduced work during the coronavirus pandemic and having been extremely busy the past year until now.

The close-to-science fiction thriller begins in the future where spunky, tough Audra, an avid runner, serves as a tagger for zombies for the Lysent Corporation. It is a corporation that profits from its cure for zombie-ism and charges family members a fairly large fee to have their loved ones who have turned into zombies cured. Audra’s sister Belinda, who we eventually learn was not as traditionally strong as Audra, has been turned into a zombie too. In fact, Audra is working as a zombie tagger so that she can pay off not only a kind of zombie nursing home debt to the Lysent Coporation for her sister but a cure for her sister as well. The zombies Audra tags are ones family members are interested in having turned back to normal.