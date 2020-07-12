BOOK REVIEW: Book of poetry allows little in S.C. to escape its view
BOOK REVIEW

BOOK REVIEW: Book of poetry allows little in S.C. to escape its view

Goodbye to a stte

If you call anywhere in South Carolina home, you likely will find much that is familiar in the pages of a new book, "Goodbye to a State, a collection of photos and accompanying poems that depicts not only a state, but a state of mind.

Former educator and Clemson professor and associate dean Dr. Tom Parks covers a poetic landscape virtually from the mountains to the sea and allows little or nothing to escape his view.

The pages evoke people, places and perspectives in South Carolina from some 50 years ago, and the author is unrelenting in his insight and vision.

Not much escapes, including abandoned houses, country stores and movie theaters, as well as forgotten tombstones and neglected grave sites. He gives rise to all of them through voices that are as forlorn as the photos they depict.

"You can't call this volume bittersweet," Parks said. "After my 30 years there, I am not bitter, and South Carolina is not sweet. But it made me who I am. You can't spend that much time in a special place like South Carolina and not feel compelled to chronicle it in some way."

Excerpts from "At the Viet Nam Memorial in Columbia" poem:

"Beware those who count the lines

And speak of numbers here

The tragedy is in the man

And not the hemisphere."

Tom Parks

Tom Parks
