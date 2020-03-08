BlueBird Theatre offering discounted season passes

The BlueBird Theatre is offering season passes for various shows and events in 2020.

The Simply Acting Pass gets you into upcoming plays “Mamma Mia!,” “Clue” and “Spamalot.” For adults, it’s $45; for seniors 55 and older, it’s $35; and for children 0-13, it’s $30. There are only 200 of these passes available.

The Simply Acting Plus Pass gets you into all three Orangeburg Part-Time Players productions, plus the two Jr. OPTP shows, “Elf, the Musical” and “Babes in Toyland.” For adults, it’s $65; for seniors 55 and older, it’s $55; and for children 0-13, it’s $50. There are 100 of these passes available.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The BlueBird Rocks! Pass gets you into all three “Jams,” like “Music in the Movies.” All seats are $40, and there are 150 of these passes available.

The BlueBird Movie Unlimited Pass gets you into all the movie screenings at the theater. For adults, it’s $60, and for children 0-13, it’s $40. There are 150 of these passes available.