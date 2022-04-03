Ballet group to perform in Aiken April 7

AIKEN -- The Etherredge Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken (USC Aiken) will present their next Cultural Series event of the 2021-2022 season: The American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Studio Company, in a performance scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

ABT Studio Company, the junior company of American Ballet Theatre, is made up of 12-18 rising stars of the ballet world between the ages of 16 and 20. The company prepares these dancers, who hail from all over the globe, to enter the American Ballet Theatre or other leading ballet companies worldwide. Nearly 80% of current dancers in American Ballet Theatre are alumni of ABT Studio Company, including 13 soloists and 9 principal dancers, among them Misty Copeland, David Hallberg, and Isabella Boylston.

ABT Studio Company dancers perform masterworks of the classical and neoclassical canons alongside contemporary and newly created works. The group commissions a wide variety of choreographers to create new, custom pieces on the dancers each season.

The highly mobile ABT Studio Company serves as an ambassador for American Ballet Theatre by touring venues large and small. In recent years, the Studio Company has performed in such international cities as London, Athens, Manila, and St. Petersburg, and to a wide variety of U.S .performing arts centers, outdoor festivals, museums, and college campuses. As part of the ABT Women's Movement, the Studio Company commissions at least one new work by an emerging female choreographer each year.

Purchase tickets online at https://etherredgecenter.universitytickets.com, by calling 803-641-3305, or by visiting the box office at 340 Scholar Loop, Aiken, SC 29801. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0