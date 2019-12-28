NORTH – Authors and readers from the region gathered for the inaugural Authors Across the River event Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Challenge Center in North.
Challenge Center Director Sandra Sigmon discussed how much poetry and writing in general meant to her as a little girl, walking through the hills of California. She presented her science fiction novel, "Tempest on Trapter," a story of a tiny female warrior and leader of her tribe and her wish to unite her world. Sigmon also encouraged participants to purchase copies of volumes of student work from The Challenge Center.
“I wanted to create this event to promote reading and writing in the area,” Sigmon said.
She mentioned that many of her students have had unique stories to tell and that she wanted to expose them and others to authors from the area.
Candace Carter, a guest author who came from Aiken, discussed her mystery novel, “Muddy Waters” and her experiences as a park ranger.
“It's the story of a Colorado range detective who reluctantly returns to his North Carolina hometown for his uncle's wedding,” Carter said. “When a childhood friend is murdered, he uses skills from tracking livestock rustlers to bring a killer to justice.
“I'm currently working on the second in the series,” she said.
With a wooden walking stick and a carved Cowardly Lion head as props, Barnwell author Ron Baxley Jr. discussed how imagery such as wooden walking sticks and canes used by a senior citizens walking group that he observed became magic staffs within his fictional Society of the Walking Cane. The carved Cowardly Lion head was given to him by Raymond Houck, the son of Chittenango, New York’s Oz-Stravaganza Festival’s late founder, Clara Houck. Baxley said he made the walking group into a group of good elderly wizards and witches with magic staffs and canes within his fantasy book, “O.Z. Diggs Himself Out.”
He briefly discussed his award-winning graphic novel, “Ziggy Zig-zags the Light and Dark Fantastic,” which is based on his shelter-adopted, emotional support Corgi, Ziggy.
Author Mary Beth Gibson of Blackville, who has written multiple historical fiction novels, premiered a brand new novel at the event, “Patience Can Cook a Stone.”
She discussed how her previous books had utilized the historic persecution of the Irish people in the British isles and that her latest novel focuses on the Revolutionary War-era Savannah River region.
Author Steve Gordy of Aiken discussed how loss, particularly the loss of relatives to dementia and even aspects of hospice can figure even into one’s fictional work, including his book, “Faith, Hope, and Dr. Vangelis”. He even had the audience members do a show of hands to indicate if any had had family members in hospice. Approximately a third of the participants had.
Sandra Barnes of North discussed the real-life aspects of her book, “Battered, Beaten, and Scorned, Still I Rise Above It All: My Rising Years of Hell Book 1 of 2”, and how domestic violence and abuse can affect an individual. She also discussed her children’s book “Reflection of a Broken Butterfly,” which she said can give courage to children who have been bullied.
Many of the guest authors and employees of The Challenge Center and the North Branch Library donated items for door prizes, including signed books, original artwork from a book, books on the writing process, collectible items, a cookbook,and gift certificates.
After the event, the authors sold and signed books and spoke with participants at their decorated tables and chatted with attendees over refreshments.
Sigmon said that she hopes some of the participating authors will conduct writing classes at The Challenge Center.
The newly elected mayor of Norway, Tracie Clemons, said the event was wonderful and that she will be promoting the center’s educational activities at future Norway Town Council meetings.
