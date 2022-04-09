Author Ron Baxley Jr. named finalist in Palmetto Scribe Awards

YBR Publishing fantasy and “Oz universe” author Ron Baxley Jr. was just named one of five finalists in the Best Novel/Novella Category for the 2022 Palmetto Scribe Awards at Atomacon, which will be taking place May 13-15 in the Hilton Garden Inn in North Charleston.

Baxley was one of approximately 10 nominees in the Novel/Novella Category, which has now been reduced by half via an online poll of readers. Ballots to vote for the overall winner in each category will be passed out during the convention. Baxley will have an author table at the convention and will be participating in panels there.

Baxley said, “I am honored and humbled to be a finalist for this award and thank Atomacon for this. I look forward to being a guest author at the con and participating in panels as well. Also, I praise God for the blessings he has sent me and also affirm the over 30 years of hard work I have put into being a fantasy, science fiction and Oz author.”

“I'd like to announce our Palmetto Scribe Finalists," stated Janet Iannantuono, chairperson of Atomacon. "We will have ballots at the convention, and you can vote for your favorite. Winners will be announced at the Film Festival Award Ceremony at 12:30 on Sunday. Please read these folks' stories before the convention.”

According to her announcement, here are the finalists in the Best Novel/Novella category:

True Dead by Faith Hunter

Shedding of the Past by Alex Rath

A Theft Most Fowl: A Kingdom of Aves Mystery by Nicole Givens Kurtz

The Watcher at War by Barbara V. Evers

O.Z. Doesn't Diggs G.C.C. at Emerald City by Ron Baxley Jr.

“I thank Atomacon again and thank YBR Publishing for being supportive. Finally, I cannot thank my fans, friends and family enough for your continuing support. God bless all of you,” Baxley said.

Baxley, a multi-award winning fantasy novelist and graphic novelist, was most recently a special guest author at the grand opening of the Wizard of Oz Museum in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in February, and the Deland Comics and Collectibles Show in DeLand, Florida, in January.

He has been a guest and special guest author at Oz festivals and cons for over a decade. Also, he will be a guest at other cons and Oz festivals this year, which will be announced in the coming weeks. His pre-signed books are in bookstores, comic shops and gift shops throughout S.C., Georgia and in central New York and are orderable wherever books are sold.

During his first decade of pursuing publication, Baxley wrote and published an Oz book, “The Talking City of Oz”, through March Laumer’s The Vanitas Press. A little over a decade later, when he was in his thirties, the book was discovered by the Oz-Stravaganza Festival and the International L. Frank Baum and All Things Oz Foundation as a PDF file that Ron had placed online after it was out of print.

A decade after his first Oz book had seen print, he received a formal invitation to attend in Authors and Artists Alley at Oz-Stravaganza in Chittenango, New York, in 2010. He has been re-invited there, the original birthplace of L. Frank Baum for over a decade, had a special event at their All Things Oz Museum there one year, and has taken new Oz or Oz-related books there almost every year – some of which remain pre-signed in Baum’s Bazaar, the All Things Oz Museum gift shop. In fact, Ron just found out this month that he has been re-invited as an author to Oz-Stravaganza 2022 in Chittenango, New York June 3-5 – just a couple of weeks after his attendance at Atomacon and being a finalist and potential overall winner there.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Oz-Stravaganza once again and cannot say enough good things about or extend enough thanks to the Foundation, Chittenango, New York, the All Things Oz Museum, and volunteers,” Baxley said.

Baxley is a former educator and has been a correspondent for The Times and Democrat for over seven years, as well as a concurrent correspondent for The Augusta Press in Augusta, Ga. for the past six months, and a travel specialist for Mad Hatter Adventures Travel Company.

More information on Baxley’s books, including synopses, editorial reviews and ordering them directly, can be found at ybrpub.com/shop. For more information on his books, go to his webpage at rbaxley37.wixsite.com/ronbaxleyjrofoz or his Facebook author group page at facebook.com/groups/196187527438597.

