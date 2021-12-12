Auditions for 'The Sound of Music' Jan. 9

The Calhoun Players will hold auditions for “The Sound of Music,” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, at the Cameron Community Club Lunchroom Building (next to the Cameron Auditorium) on Highway 33 in Cameron. This show was originally scheduled to be performed in 2020 so some roles are in place, but there are still some principle and ensemble parts available.
This beloved musical has been entertaining audiences for years, and we are excited to present it for our 40th anniversary season. Both adults and children are asked to prepare a short song for auditions. An accompanist will be provided.
Performance dates are Thursday thru Sunday, March 31 and April 1-3, 2022.
Rehearsals will begin after auditions. For more information, call the Director, Peggy Hirth, at 803-826-6531.