Art exhibit features Claflin grads

The Aiken Center for the Arts will present an exhibition, “Introspection: One Family, Three Artists” through March 20.

The exhibit features the works of Alvin Staley, Bretta Staley and Dr. Kizzi Staley Gibson, all Claflin University graduates in art education. Alvin Staley completed his requirements in 1976 and graduated magna cum laude in 1977; his wife, Bretta Staley, graduated in 1977; and their daughter, Dr. Kizzi Staley Gibson, graduated summa cum laude in 2003.

Alvin Staley served as art department chair at Claflin from 1984-1986 and again from 2012-2014. Bretta also worked in Claflin’s art department as an art adjunct.

The exhibit will feature the combined artworks of South Carolina’s foremost African American art family. The family has received numerous local, state, national and international awards and recognition for their art. As teachers, the family has produced numerous art students at both the secondary and collegiate levels who have been highly acclaimed across the region, state, nation and world for their artistic achievements. The exhibit will consist of representational and conceptual abstraction artworks by Alvin Staley, M.F.A.; visionary representational artworks by Bretta Staley, M.Ed.; and social- and family-oriented artworks by Kizzi Staley Gibson, Ed.D.

