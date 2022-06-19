'All For Liberty': Free film screening June 26

Actors' Theatre of South Carolina will complete free public screening events Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. at the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex, with a screening of a multiple award-winning docudrama feature, “All For Liberty.” This event is in partnership with Calhoun County Library and South Carolina Humanities. The film was named one of Ten Best Revolutionary War Movies by the Journal of the American Revolution. “John Adams” mini-series is first and “All For Liberty” is number seven.

Following the screening, South Carolina Humanities scholars, Damon L. Fordham, from The Citadel History Department and Clarence Felder, American War for Independence historian, will offer commentary and a Q & A with audience. Boo Sheppard, from the long-running Orangeburg Inside Out TV show, co-stars as Tavern owner, Alice, along with Clarence Felder, portraying his own Swiss sixth great-grandfather.

Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina is a non-profit film and theatre company which received a major growth grant for the screenings from South Carolina Humanities. Funding for the Growth Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan initiative.

Clarence Felder, Executive Producer and co-star in the film, is grateful for the NEH Growth Grant. “We’re very proud of this film which explores the rise to leadership of local hero, Captain Henry Felder, a Swiss merchant farmer in the Orangeburg district of our state, who did not believe in slavery and was oppressed by the tyranny and corruption of British rule in the colony.

“We love screening for Calhoun County Library, and are thrilled with the success of “All For Liberty" and the ‘Great American Heroes Series,’” added Chris Weatherhead, producer/director of all of the films. “We’ve found many inspiring stories of those who risked their lives to fight for freedoms now guaranteed in our US Constitution.”

"These are phenomenal, quality productions" said Kristen Simensen, Director of Calhoun County Library. "The opportunities for our patrons over the years by Actors' Theatre of South Carolina and SC Humanities have been truly incredible. We always have very positive feedback from attendees."

Screenings are free, but, reservations are suggested. For more information, call 803-874-3389, or visit the Calhoun County Library website and Facebook page (calhouncountylibrary.org and @calhounlibrarysc).

