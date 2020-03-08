'A Formal Evening with Larry Holmes and Friends' April 11

COLUMBIA – The General Alumni Association of Allen University will host “A Formal Evening with Larry Holmes and Friends,” presented by Shermone Vermelle LLC on Saturday, April 11, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
"A Formal Evening with Larry Holmes and Friends" features an intimate experience where some of professional boxing’s most celebrated participants will share insights and anecdotes pertaining to their careers and offer advice to aspiring athletes, fans and other lovers of the sport. Attendees will be presented with the opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to engage in personal conversations, photographs and videos with world-renowned boxing legends. Appearing with Holmes will be “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney, Earnie “The Black Destroyer” Shavers, “Merciless” Ray Mercer, Iran “The Blade” Barkley, Michael “Jinx” Spinks and James “Lights Out” Toney.
Legendary college football coach Willie Jeffries will serve as emcee and nationally known TV & radio personality, Mike Mittman will serve as panel moderator.
Tickets begin at $75 for general admission tickets. to $2500 for Ultra VIP packages, which contain exclusive extras, including a concert by R&B artist and Blues Hall of Famer, Latimore. Preceding the star-studded main event will be a limited invitation headliner social for VIP and ULTRA VIP ticket holders on April 10. There will also be a breakfast held at The Brookland Banquet and Conference Center in West Columbia and a luncheon at the Marriott Downtown Columbia earlier on April 11.
“I’ve decided to take advantage of my career as a former WBC and IBF World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, to promote an elevated level of integrity, operation and enhancement of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),” said boxing legend Larry Holmes. “I’m delighted to work with Shermone Vermelle and excited for the opportunity to ‘give back’ in a manner that shines a more positive light on the reach of professional boxing in the community.”
GAAAU is hosting the event to escrow capital to fund an increased level of support to approved Allen University functions. The goal is to increase the institution’s ability to attract and retain an engaged and prepared student population able to successfully compete in the rapidly changing global marketplace. GAAAU’s overall mission is to work closely with Allen University’s leadership in evaluating programs and projects requiring support and funding assistance.
“An event of this caliber puts living legends, role models and heroes in closer proximity to extended community and gives them an opportunity to give back in a personal way,” said GAAAU President, Lamar Brown. “This project is viewed as a ‘win-win' ... to benefit the community at large, Allen University, and the General Alumni Association of Allen University”.
For tickets and additional information, please visit GAAAU.Eventbrite.com.