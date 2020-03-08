'A Formal Evening with Larry Holmes and Friends' April 11

“I’ve decided to take advantage of my career as a former WBC and IBF World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, to promote an elevated level of integrity, operation and enhancement of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),” said boxing legend Larry Holmes. “I’m delighted to work with Shermone Vermelle and excited for the opportunity to ‘give back’ in a manner that shines a more positive light on the reach of professional boxing in the community.”

GAAAU is hosting the event to escrow capital to fund an increased level of support to approved Allen University functions. The goal is to increase the institution’s ability to attract and retain an engaged and prepared student population able to successfully compete in the rapidly changing global marketplace. GAAAU’s overall mission is to work closely with Allen University’s leadership in evaluating programs and projects requiring support and funding assistance.

“An event of this caliber puts living legends, role models and heroes in closer proximity to extended community and gives them an opportunity to give back in a personal way,” said GAAAU President, Lamar Brown. “This project is viewed as a ‘win-win' ... to benefit the community at large, Allen University, and the General Alumni Association of Allen University”.

For tickets and additional information, please visit GAAAU.Eventbrite.com.

