58.05 miles of Palmetto Trail named as National Recreation Trail

COLUMBIA – The Swamp Fox and Awendaw Passages of the Palmetto Trail have been recognized as the newest additions to the National Recreation Trail Program. The two passages combined will now be known as The Palmetto National Recreation Trail.

A National Recreation Trail is a designated part of America's National Trails System. Each NRT must demonstrate that it represents its region, supports a diverse community, and is among Americas best trails. This portion of South Carolina’s state-wide Palmetto Trail spans 58.05 miles and is primarily located within the Francis Marion National Forest.

“We are excited to have received the National Recreation Trail designation for the Swamp Fox and Awendaw Trail passages. The 58.05 miles of trail has been used by thousands of hikers and mountain bikers enjoying nature walks, bird watching, cross country runs and camping trips. This is a wonderful example of our successful partnership with the Forest Service” said Mary Roe, Executive Director of the Palmetto Trail.