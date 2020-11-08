58.05 miles of Palmetto Trail named as National Recreation Trail

COLUMBIA – The Swamp Fox and Awendaw Passages of the Palmetto Trail have been recognized as the newest additions to the National Recreation Trail Program. The two passages combined will now be known as The Palmetto National Recreation Trail.
A National Recreation Trail is a designated part of America's National Trails System. Each NRT must demonstrate that it represents its region, supports a diverse community, and is among Americas best trails. This portion of South Carolina’s state-wide Palmetto Trail spans 58.05 miles and is primarily located within the Francis Marion National Forest.
“We are excited to have received the National Recreation Trail designation for the Swamp Fox and Awendaw Trail passages. The 58.05 miles of trail has been used by thousands of hikers and mountain bikers enjoying nature walks, bird watching, cross country runs and camping trips. This is a wonderful example of our successful partnership with the Forest Service” said Mary Roe, Executive Director of the Palmetto Trail.
The USDA Forest Service – Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests’ Supervisor Rick Lint expressed his appreciation of the Palmetto Conservation Foundations’ work and efforts. “Our affiliation with the Palmetto Conservation Foundation has been nothing but positive, and we are delighted to hear about this historic national designation of these two popular trails, that will undoubtedly better inform those in nearby communities of unrealized recreational opportunities. It is our goal to encourage everyone to seek the benefits the outdoors can provide them for better health and well-being, in addition to being good stewards of their public lands,” Lint said.
American Trails provides a searchable database and map of NRTs and NWTs online. Visitors can access information about a particular NRT, search for different trail activities, or get a list of all the NRTs in any state. To learn more, go to www.americantrails.org/national-recreation-trails/about.
