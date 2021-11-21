55th annual Governor's Carolighting tonight

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House's north steps at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television and online via SCETV.

"Each year, Peggy and I look forward to welcoming South Carolinians from around the state to the State House and joining with them to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season," said McMaster.

This year's Carolighting is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, the Columbia Garden Club, and the Garden Club of South Carolina.

The Rev. Tony Foster of Restoration Worship Center in Greenwood will serve as the evening's emcee.

The State Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall sheared Concolor Fir, also known as a white fir, and comes from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. TimberTech of Greer donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 17th consecutive year.

