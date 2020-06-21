2020 Dogwood Festival Juried Art Show winners announced

The Jim Harrison Gallery has announced the winners of the 2020 Dogwood Festival Juried Art Show. The theme of "My South Carolina" encouraged artists to use their work to reflect what life in South Carolina means to them.
Painting
- First Place: "Peace be Still" by Horst Trojahn, Elgin
- Second Place: "Marsh Sentinel" by Donnie Hughes, Lexington
- Third Place: "Fence Mule" by Ronnie Hughes, Anderson
Photography
- First Place: "Tranquility" by Jim McCabe, West Columbia
- Second Place: “Tree Frog and Cana Leaf”, Dawnita Hall, North Charleston
- Third Place: “The Avenue of the Oaks”, D.S. Owens, Aiken
The judge for the show was Ricardo Quiñónez, assistant professor of studio art at Claflin University.
“I found in all the artwork entered an enormous passion to express art in various and different media," Quiñónez said. "Also, I found in the artwork an individual love to convey sensitively the beauty of landscape sceneries and the life of South Carolina. My criteria in jurying this show were based on elements like composition, theme, craftsmanship, technical skills, dimensions of the art in relationship to the subject matter, originality, creativity, and complexity. The three winners in each category were selected based on extra things in the art pieces in the way they communicate to the viewer. I strongly responded in the way of using spaces in a relationship with the subject matter. Also, I responded to the simplicity and the use of economy in the elements in the composition, but complex in the application of media.”
