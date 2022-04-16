Junior Cotillion holds Fall Dance

The purpose of the Junior Cotillion is to encourage manners and proper etiquette in social settings and to demonstrate social responsibility. Its members are mothers of high school juniors and seniors who reside in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties or whose daughters attend an area high school. Members and daughters are encouraged to practice kindness, respect and honesty and to respond to deadlines and required RSVPs in a timely manner. The organization’s commitment to social responsibility is demonstrated through its yearlong service project working with local nursing homes in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties by creating “thinking of you” bags and cards to be given to the residents throughout the year.

Senior members presented and their escorts were: Chayse Nicole Altman, daughter of Mr. Barry Altman and Mrs. Denise Christmas, escorted by. onathan Michael Meetze; Bari Arden Arant, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Adam Arant, escorted by.William Nelson Felder; Paige Ashlyn Bordenkecher, daughter of Dr. Courtney and Mr. Greg Bordenkecher, escorted by Greg Bordenkecher; Paige Elaine Bronson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Bronson and Mr. and Mrs Brandon Stabler, escorted by Cade Anderson Wiles; Katie Diane Causey, daughter of Mr. Curt Causey and Mrs. Diane Causey, escorted by Tanner Austin Whalen; Presley Lane Collins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Eugene Collins, escorted by William Joseph Foran II; Julia Catherine Dixon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Everett Dixon, escorted by Lane Robert Noe; Catherine Ruby Fogle, daughter of Mr. Brad Fogle and Mrs. Jennifer Stark escorted by Andrew Hydrick Hunter; Emma Grace Fogle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Leroy Fogle Jr., escorted by Stokes Carlton Kirby; Donna Gracyn Fulmer, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jason Lawrence Wechsler and Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Brian Fulmer, escorted by Robert Tyler Hardee; Elaine Crosland Grubbs, daughter of Capt. and Mrs. Ryan Grubbs, escorted by Jacob Dempsey Blanklenship; Patricia Ryn Grubbs, daughter of Capt. and Mrs. Ryan Grubbs, escorted by Dominic Miguel Rivas; Erin Grace Holliday, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Anthony Holliday, escorted by Noland Ray Boney; Caitlin Grace Hollingsworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lee Hollingsworth, escorted by Andrew Barton Tucker; Natalia Savanti Judge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hardeep Judge, escorted by Seth O’ryan Gage Robinson; Jaden Starr Kovach, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Allan Kovach, escorted by David Franklin Myers; Kelcey Abigail Lake, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Evans, escorted by Abraham Joaquin Santos; Margaret Kathleen Lambert, daughter of Mr. Jonathan Lynwood Lambert and Ms. Melaine Beckham Lambert, escorted by Jake Thomas Zeigler; Anna Elizabeth Lambrecht, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Samuel Lee Lambrecht, escorted by Michael Wayne Templeton Jr.; Laurie Ann McGee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randall Edward McGee, escorted by William Jones Andrews, III; Anna Brake Plummer, daughter of Mr.and Mrs. James Powell Plummer III, escorted by Harry McCullough Mims IV; Kathryn Mikayla Rider, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kerwin and Karen Rider, escorted by Xavier Justin Ravenell; Delaney Kaye Ridley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Keith Ridley, escorted by Preston Manning Ray; Lydia Grace Riley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Riley III, escorted by Cooper Martin Canaday; Harper Elizabeth Sanders, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Carlisle Sanders Jr., escorted by Prusher Thomas Bair; Kailey Elizabeth Shannon, daughter of Mr. Christopher Shannon and Ms. Jessica Brady, escorted by Adam Tindal Lowder; Kaylee Marie Shannon, daughter of Ms. Mary Shannon and the late Mr. Rusty Shannon, escorted by Colyn Jason Peek; Skylar Rebecca Mae Stillinger, daughter of Mr. Keith Stillinger and Mrs. Michelle Brickle, escorted by Thomas Owen Ott III; Sarah Morgan Tant, daughter of Mrs. Stephanie Tant and the late Mr. Stephen Tant, escorted by Wesley Andrew Brown; Madison Isabell Ulmer, daughter of Mr. Thomas Frederic Ulmer and Ms. Julie Ulmer, escorted by James McFadden Felder; Madison Blakely Valentine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jackie O’Neal Valentine, escorted by Reese MacKenzie Browne; Isabelle Marie Wassel, daughter of Mr. Tim Wassel and Ms. Michelle Provost, escorted by Luke Weathers Stokes; Abigail Riley Katherine Williams, daughter of Mr. Patrick Christopher Williams and Ms Lisa Elizabeth Williams, escorted by Hunter Case Summers; Elizabeth Jenice Williams, daughter of Mr. Dan Williams and Mrs. Branna Williams, escorted by Aidan Patrick Anderson.