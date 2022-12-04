JSL awards grants to non-profits; application deadline near

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg is entering its 76th year of service to the greater Orangeburg community.

Since its beginning in 1946, the Junior Service League has been committed to giving assistance to the needy, rendering effective volunteer service and fostering interest in the economic, spiritual, educational, cultural and civic conditions of the area.

The Junior Service League recently awarded a total of $6,000 in financial grants to seven local non-profits.

Recipients are: the Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, Calhoun County Snack Packs, Orangeburg Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, Project Life Positeen, Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center and Cameron Community Development Corp.

If you know a 501©(3) that would like to apply for a grant from the Junior Service League, please contact jsloforangeburg@gmail.com or kaitlinshuler@yahoo.com for an application. The deadline for applications is Dec. 16, 2022.