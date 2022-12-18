 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JSL accepting scholarship applications

JSL logo

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg will be awarding scholarships this year to deserving seniors from local high schools who have proved themselves in areas of service to their school and community, need, scholastic achievement and character.

Applications must be submitted or postmarked by Jan. 31, 2023. Scholarships will be awarded May 2023.

Applications are available online at juniorserviceleagueoforangeburg.org or through the school’s guidance counselor or principal.

Applications can be mailed to Junior Service League of Orangeburg, Attn Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 2464, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

