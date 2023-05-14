“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

That quote from Gandhi, an Indian lawyer, writer, politician and social activist, could be used as the testimony of a group of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to stop the abuse and suffering of animals with innovative programs that serve both animals and their caretakers.

The volunteers at the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Orangeburg have an affinity for animals that makes what they do more than just a job. It’s a labor of love for them and Orangeburg SPCA Director Alicia Ramirez.

“It feels really good because you get to work with these animals that didn’t have good life before. Now you get to show a lot of them love for the first time. It’s hard to see, but it’s good because you get to make them know that they’re loved so that when they do get to a good home, they’re OK with it and know that they’re safe,” said Rynne Welch of Charleston.

The 18-year-old wants to be a veterinarian. She works as a kennel technician at the Orangeburg SPCA and volunteers hours of her time above and beyond her duties with activities which include, but are not limited to, fostering animals.

“We don’t like that people hurt animals, but they’re still people. We do respect them. It’s hard like any other job, but this one deals more with lives, both human and those of dogs and cats. We do our best to make sure everyone is treated well and taken care of and loved,” Welch said.

She continued, “I found out the other day that we have 50 dogs flat, and we have 22 cats. I basically do all the cleaning, make sure all of the animals are taken care of.”

Ramirez said the Orangeburg SPCA also does a lot within the community.

“We help with like vaccinations. A lot of people just can’t afford to do what they want, but they’re still good people. So we do what we can to at least help people keep their animals. It’s not always possible, but we definitely try,” she said.

Ramirez continued, “We don’t do anything on site as far as vaccinations and spays and neuters, but we do partner with people. So right now we have Pets Inc. coming every month, and they help with low-cost stuff, mobile clinics and things like that for people who can’t afford to go to a regular vet.

“Everybody’s prices are increasing. It’s definitely more affordable for them. So we do offer that. We also try and give out advice as much as we can, but we tell everybody we’re not a vet’s office. So we can’t promise one thing or another.”

Ramirez said the agency also transports animals for needed services.

“We work with rescues a lot, as well. We play with the animals a whole lot, too. It’s not just about taking them in. You’ve got to make sure that they understand that people aren’t bad anymore, which is an uphill battle for a lot of these animals,” she said.

Justin Eaddy, 19, of Orangeburg, has served as kennel technician since January. He also goes beyond his expected duties to show love and care for the animals at the shelter.

“I do everything. I spray down the kennels. I set out the food, water, toys and the blankets. I clean up poop, and I take them out to play. It’s basically the stuff I do at home,” Eaddy said, who also assists with laundry needs.

“He’s fearless. That’s one of my favorite things about him,” Ramirez said.

She continued, “He doesn’t want a dog to ever feel afraid. He’ll go right in there and do what he needs to do to make sure that they’re not, which is an amazing quality. He’s got a really good heart, and so does Rynne. They could be doing other things, but they’re not.”

Eaddy said, “I grew up with a lot of pets. I’ll be here as long as it takes.”

Ramirez appreciates all of her volunteers, including Joanne Napier, who she said has helped her with front office and other duties.

“She does things like miscellaneous phone calls if I need to call and check on appointments and things like that. There’s a lot of programs I’m trying to start up that we don’t currently have. We don’t have an active foster program or anything like that. So I’m trying to engage with the community a lot…. She does what I can’t,” the SPCA director said.

Ramirez said adoptions are technically the only service the Orangeburg SPCA provides, but more programs are forthcoming.

“We do have a lot of people that come in here. We’ll be offering a lot of things in the future. We have first-time pet owner classes coming up. I’m trying to set up puppy yoga because that’s becoming very popular. So we definitely want people to understand what owning a pet is,” she said.

The SPCA director, who’s been volunteering on and off at the agency since 2018, said caring for an animal takes hard work and dedication.

“It’s not just getting an animal and hoping for the best. It’s like getting a new family member, and you have to put work into that. It’s very much underestimated how much work that could be. We obviously don’t want to scare people, but we need them to understand what they’re taking on when they get a new pet. So we are trying to offer some more just education on that. That’s one of our main objectives going forward, as well,” Ramirez said.

The SPCA is run by a volunteer board whose members include Susannah Godowns and Marcia Britton. Godowns has been volunteering since 2015, while Britton will celebrate one year of service with the agency in August.

Godowns said, “I obviously enjoy the contact with animals and just the whole concept of giving back to the community. We’ve got a huge problem around Orangeburg County in terms of overpopulation of animals…. It’s a constant battle trying to work with that.”

She continued, “With the pandemic, we’ve got a veterinarian shortage in South Carolina. A couple of years ago, you could take your animal to the vet and get him fixed. You could get an appointment within a week and spend $100, or you could get a voucher, come here to the Fido Fixers mobile unit and get it fixed for $50. Those days are gone.

“I mean, it takes weeks, if not months, to get an appointment at the vet. Prices are $300 or $400 to get an animal fixed, and the mobile clinics are not working very much. We’re now transporting to Columbia to do the majority of our animals because there are still some Humane Societies, and Palmetto Lifeline is great.”

“So I just see the need, and you try to do what you can to put your finger in the dike, or to help with the water that’s coming through the dam, so to speak,” Godowns said.

Britton, who is from West Virginia and now lives in Santee, said she was overwhelmed with the abundance of stray animals just in the City of Orangeburg alone. She said the loss of a voucher program, where individuals would pick a veterinarian and get their animals spayed and neutered at a low-cost rate, has had negative effects.

“They used to have a voucher program here in Orangeburg, where low-income people could go and get a voucher and pick a vet. The vets were all on a volunteer basis.

“Like Susannah said, that has gone away. That’s something that Allie (Ramirez) and I are working on now to try to get with a couple of the other local shelters to get that re-implemented,” Britton said.

She continued, “It’s sad, but it takes a village to get those above us in the county and in the city to realize. You can’t tell me that they don’t drive down the road every day and see dogs and cats running the streets.”

Britton said it has also disheartening to see the number of animal abuse cases that are seen, but she’s proud to be able to be a part of a team that helps provide solutions to the problem.

“I was just thrilled that I was able to get on the board so I could help educate the society and support the team that’s here. This is a 24-7 place. There’s no going home and taking a week off and come back and everything will be OK. So it takes these people here to make sure that these animals are cared for and loved. It’s a lot of work,” she said.

Ramirez said the agency is only able to take cats and dogs, but will accept other animals in emergency situations.

“Our facility is so small, but I have a problem with saying no when animals come here. So I have a lot of partnerships with other rescues. Most of them are in Columbia. There are not any rescues in Orangeburg that do anything other than cats and dogs,” said Ramirez, who has seen rabbits, squirrels and even an owl.

Godowns said Ramirez makes her volunteerism a family affair, with her parents and daughter among those who lend a helping hand at the agency.

“Allie’s family are also the troopers. Her mother works here when we’re slow. Her daughter works here. Not for money, but because mom says, ‘Isabelle, you’re coming to wash puppies. You’re coming to volunteer.’ Her dad helps drive animals. So it’s a family affair with Allie. That’s one thing that makes her very special to us,” Godowns said.

Ramirez said more volunteers are needed to assist at the shelter with laundry and other duties, as well as to serve as board members.

Godowns said, “There are many opportunities here. The needs are great. We need people to foster. Some people think fostering means we’re going to give this animal to them forever. We need people who can keep an animal for a few weeks, or a month while they’re recovering. We really don’t want sick or hurt animals in the shelter. We can’t give that kind of care.

“Then we need volunteers to come help with laundry and sometimes assist the kennel techs in helping them in what they’re doing, but also walking dogs and transferring dogs out to the play pen.”

The Orangeburg SPCA is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday.

“But we tend to open the doors if you should show up and it’s an emergency. They were right when they said this is 24 hours. I tend to drag them along on my ventures a lot to go help save animals,” Ramirez said.

Individuals wanting more information about the SPCA, including how to volunteer, can call 803-536-3918, visit the agency’s website at https://orangeburgspca.org/, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=orangeburg%20spca.