Interdenominational faith group to hold Good Friday Service on April 15

An interdenominational faith group designed to help cultivate unity and peace within the community will hold its first formal program on Good Friday.

Orangeburg resident Henry Dyson formed the group of pastors from churches across the city to help cultivate conversation and togetherness among community members following the 2020 death of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned a knee to his neck.

“I was very angry. I asked the Lord, ‘What could I do to turn my anger into something positive?’ ... The Lord gave me the idea of trying to bring people together for communication and understanding as opposed to shouting at each other from a picket line or from across a room,” Dyson said.

“I thought that the best people to do this would be Christians because Christians have a basis for which to live and how to treat others. Our first meeting was held in August of 2020,” he said.

The group, which meets for an hour at noon on the fourth Monday of every month, will hold a “Seven Last Words of Christ” program at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at St. Paul Baptist Church, located at 2259 Rowesville Road in Orangeburg.

The group’s members include: the Rev. Charcey Priester, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church; the Rev. J.P. Sibley, pastor of New City Fellowship; the Rev. Stanley Rivers, pastor of Williams Chapel AME Church; the Rev. Shane Stutzman, pastor of Northside Baptist Church; the Rev. Cindy Muncie, pastor of St. Andrews United Methodist Church; the Rev. John Mark Patrick, pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church; and Bishop Samuel J. Hughes, pastor of Ministry of Reconciliation.

Each group member will deliver a seven-minute sermonette during the Good Friday service.

Sibley said he decided to participate in the program for a reason

“It provides an opportunity for ministry outside the church walls. It also gives me an opportunity to worship together with people who do not look like me but serve the same God,” he said.

Sibley continued, “Our vision statement with our church is: God’s church serving God’s people through discipleship, stewardship and fellowship. This service gives us a perfect opportunity to fellowship together.”

Rivers said the Good Friday service is an extension of the relationships which the interfaith group has already developed.

“Henry Dyson was asking pastors to come together for a conversation about race and to build genuine relationships. So for just over a year now, six of us have met together monthly. We have had some pointed conversations about race. We have prayed for one another consistently, and we have had a cookout with our families,” Rivers said.

Sibley said coming together and worshiping in a multicultural environment will “speak volumes” to the community.

“For too long, especially in denominational churches, we have been satisfied coming together worshiping with people who look and act like us. It is time we come together and worship as one. ... I hope this event will signify that we are one in Christ,” he said.

Rivers said, “We all love the idea of diversity, unity and coming together, but the actual practice of it is much more of a challenge. That’s why Mr. Dyson wanted to establish a real fellowship, not just a one-time service.”

He continued, “This is a critical difference. The pastors leading this service already know each other, and we have already built a measure of trust. So now we are bringing our congregations into the mix.”

Dyson said, “The idea is to show us as a unified group, as Christians worshiping Jesus. Hopefully there will be an expansion of the group, of getting other people to see what we’re trying to do … so we can get past some of the animosity and divisions that we have in our nation. The church will be leading the way.”

Rivers said, “We are united on the message. We will preach Christ and him crucified. We’ve divided up the seven last sayings of Jesus on the cross. So those in attendance will get a full-orbed view of the gospel.”

Dyson said, “The church will be open to anyone who wants to attend. There will be safety protocols. People can even sit in the church parking lot if they want. We expect to have a way of projecting the program over the radio. We also expect to have it streamed so many people will have a chance to get to see it and hopefully get the message.”

For more information on the interfaith group or the Good Friday Service, contact Dyson by email at hadbad@att.net or by phone at 803-536-3001.

