IN PHOTOS: Korean War veteran laid to rest

More than 36,500 American soldiers died in the Korean War, which ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. One of them was Army Private First Class Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg.

He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

Crosby's family learned this year that an examination of remains turned over by the North Koreans in 2018 showed the soldier died in the war.

Graveside services with full military honors, including a flyover, were held Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Crestlawn Cemetery among a throng of state officials and members of the local community who gathered to support Crosby's long-awaited homecoming.

All were moving and fitting tributes to a soldier lost in war and a family long in need of closure.

Crosby's 92-year-old brother, Henry M. Crosby Sr., was joined by other family members who gathered to lay his youngest brother to rest next to his parents on what would have been his 89th birthday.

