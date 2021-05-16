'I was petrified': Newlyweds tell their story of being rescued on a N.C. mountain

When Wayne remembered he had AAA, he called The Auto Club Group for help. AAA operator Kelvin Rivers, stationed in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; also had difficulty finding someone who could brave the elements, but he didn’t give up.

“Without Kelvin, none of this would be possible,” Wayne said.

After several hours of searching, Rivers found Jason Miller - the only service technician in town who was able to help.

“The roads were pretty treacherous, but I didn’t want to leave anyone stranded. So I was going to try to make it happen,” said Jason Miller, an AAA service provider with Hampton’s Body Shop in Boone, North Carolina.

“When we saw those headlights, that was honestly the first time I was able to take a deep breath,” Shirley Ann said.

The Mays were delighted to see Jason, but there was still a long road to safety. Miller was able to free the RV. But because the road was too narrow to turn around, Wayne May had to slowly and carefully back the large vehicle downhill - for more than a mile - in reverse.

“The road was like a snake,” Wayne said. “As we were going back down, we were sliding again. I was scared! I wasn’t going to let her know I was scared as bad as I was.”