‘I view this as a mission’: Riverkeeper says inattention is greatest threat to Edisto

The canoe gently meanders along the river bank. American bur-reed undulates in the slow-moving current with a whirring sound that can be felt along the sides of the narrow boat.

Alder, American holly, cypress trees and Titi, a semi-evergreen native to the Southeast, are among the rich plant life which can be found as the vessel curves around the river bend, with low-hanging Spanish moss also making its own special decorations along one of the longest free-flowing black water rivers in North America.

Swamp black-gum are among the other trees which call the wetland habitat home, along with the creeping, course-textured resurrection fern and poison ivy, which has waxy, white berries loaded with vitamins and other nutrients and provides a winter food for birds.

Distinctive cypress knees form above the roots of cypress trees and are bountiful along the river. Its stillness is only shattered when a red-shouldered hawk bolts from the trees with a snake curled up in its lethal talons.

This environment has not been visited by this reporter in 20 years, but it is a common destination for 60-year-old Hugo Krispyn, who is better known as the Edisto Riverkeeper.

‘I view this

as a mission’

Krispyn serves as executive director of Friends of the Edisto (FRED), a nonprofit river advocacy group which is also an affiliate of the Waterkeeper Alliance, a worldwide network of environmental organizations founded in 1999. The alliance works to connect the world’s Waterkeeper groups in the fight for clean water. It grew to 350 members in 46 counties by December 2019.

“Friends of the Edisto became a Waterkeeper affiliate in 2018 or 2019, and with that came the Edisto Waterkeeper, which we run as a program of Friends of the Edisto. I think we’ve got five or six riverkeepers in the state currently, but each riverkeeper operates independently,” Krispyn said.

He engages in advocacy, stewardship, education and outreach to achieve a healthy and sustainable Edisto River.

“Because we had the resources as Friends of the Edisto, rather than starting a separate 501-C3 and sort of spreading our resources thinner, we made a decision for Friends of the Edisto to become this sort of lead agency for the Edisto Riverkeeper program,” Krispyn said.

“The sense in which we mostly advocate is in matters of law and policy that relate to the river. We are involved in the Edisto River Basin Council, which is putting together the watershed plan. That is a preliminary step to the state water plan. So DNR is charged by the legislature with periodically doing a state water plan,” he said.

He said public meetings will be held before the final Edisto River Basin Council’s plan is published.

The Edisto River Watershed is one of eight major watersheds in South Carolina.

“Once they have all eight of the watershed plans, those will be sort of source material for the state water plan, which will happen internally at the state DNR (Department of Natural Resources),” Krispyn said.

“The idea is that our stakeholder group will arrive at a consensus. Because there are lots of people with different interests in that stakeholder group, consensus might be a hard bar to reach, but they have sort of a plan as to how they’re going to attempt to approve the draft with as much consensus as they can achieve. I look forward to seeing how that plays out,” he said.

He said it is important to serve as an advocate for the Edisto River’s conservation efforts, which do not go unnoticed as with the passage of state legislation like the Surface Water Withdrawal Act of 2010.

“Prior to (that), there really wasn’t a codified, sort of unitary attempt to govern surface water withdrawal. There was some policy, there was some reporting going on, but there was no permit requirement or anything like that.

“So the Surface Water Act of 2010 created a system whereby they either permit industrial or municipal users who use over 3 million gallons a month, or if you’re an agricultural withdrawal, you do what’s called a registration,” Krispyn said.

He continued, “The enabling legislation and then the regulations that are promulgated in response to the enabling legislation set the rules of the game in terms of both water quantity and quality from surface water sources.

“So in a very real sense, what happens to the river as a result of human impacts is in the hands of, first, the legislature, and then the agencies that they sort of put in charge of these things through enabling legislation.”

Krispyn said individuals have to “be involved in both the legislative and the regulatory conversation if we’re serious about being advocates for the river and its sustainable drinkability, fishability and things like that.”

It is a mission which he takes seriously. He cites inattention as the greatest threat to the Edisto River.

“I view this as a mission. It’s what I find value in and what I want to put resources into. People tend to think, ‘It’s been there forever, it’ll be there forever.’ I don’t think anybody wants to deliberately hurt the river. I don’t think agriculture, industries, municipalities or individuals want to hurt it.

“I think everybody sort of agrees that a healthy, sustainable Edisto River is a good thing whether as a resource they use for agriculture, a recreational resource, or whether it’s where they take their drinking water from as Orangeburg does a fair bit,” Krispyn said, noting that more attention still specifically needs to be put on water quality and quantity issues.

“We’re blessed that the Edisto has good flows most of the time and the water quality is generally pretty good. But just because things aren’t as bad as they could be now doesn’t mean they couldn’t get bad. So that’s another reason why we want to be out advocating. It’s a lot easier to forestall damage than to remediate it,” he said.

‘I do a lot of outreach’

As the only full-time employee of FRED, which has a volunteer board, Krispyn said it is critical to have collaboration among a diverse community of citizens and stakeholders from throughout the Edisto River Watershed.

“In a lot of cases, there are resources that I can connect people to. I’m sort of a clearinghouse for information and resources. We can play a strong role in bringing groups together to collaborate, whether those be stakeholders, state agencies, federal entities or private entities,” he said.

He continued, “We try very hard not to do duplicate effort. There’s enough to be done that we don’t need three different groups trying to do the same thing. It’s much better to collaborate and work in sort of concert so that our resources do as much as they can with as little overlap as possible, while still hopefully not letting things fall through cracks.”

Many of his duties involve community outreach.

“I do a lot of outreach where I’m going to groups, whether it’s Rotarians, garden clubs or school groups. Sometimes I talk about the watershed in general, sometimes they want me to talk about animals and wildlife, and sometimes they want me to talk about the water plan process that I am sort of heavily engaged in these days,” he said.

He continued, “One of my responsibilities as the Edisto Riverkeeper is to regularly patrol the watershed. I try to paddle at least a couple of times a month somewhere in the watershed. Sometimes I go down to the coast, and then I’ll sort of get somebody with a boat to help me with a motorboat.

“I do a lot of outreach on litter abatement. Every year, South Carolina DNR sponsors River Sweep and Beach Sweep. It’s the third Saturday in September annually. We do a lot of stuff with that. The past few years I have done all the landings on the North Fork from Poole’s Mill Landing down through Orangeburg and all the way down to Kilkare, which is the last landing on the North Fork.”

Krispyn said groups such as the South Fork Paddlers of Bamberg County also assist in landing cleanups.

“They are run by Jerry Bell, who used to be head of the Chamber of Commerce over there. He’s also on my board. So we do a lot of stuff collaboratively with that South Fork group, and we’ve got some folks on the North Fork, too, who are part of the South Carolina Adopt-a-Stream program, which is citizen science water quality monitoring,” he said.

Krispyn said Eric Odom, director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities’ Water Division, has been involved with water quality monitoring work in the upper Caw Caw Swamp Watershed with the help of a source water protection grant.

“It is a federal grant administered through DHEC. So Orangeburg DPU has done their development plan and are working towards its implementation for the upper Caw Caw (Swamp) Watershed source water protection because that is source water to their public water intake.

“Their focus up there is mostly either waste from livestock getting into streams, or noncompliant septic systems getting into streams. So their implementation plan will address identifying and then hopefully either mitigating or remediating any of those situations which they are able to identify,” Krispyn said.

He said citizen science water quality testing is wanted.

“I told Eric I would help him sort of build relationships with the people who are already doing some of that with Adopt-A-Stream. But his vision is that they will get students from Claflin University involved in doing the water quality testing as part of the actual course credit for citizen science.

“So there’s that kind of stuff going on. … If anybody has anything about the river that they want to bring to someone’s attention, get answers about or anything like that, they can consider me a point of contact,” Krispyn said.

‘Something

I cared about’

Krispyn is the son of Dr. Egbert Krispyn, a 92-year-old native of Holland who now lives in Florida, and Dr. Joan Krispyn, an 88-year-old native of Australia who now resides in Georgia.

The lifelong outdoorsman, avid paddler and amateur naturalist says his love of the outdoors stems from his upbringing.

“When I was in high school, my mom was finishing a master’s and then did a doctorate in entomology. So I grew up around biosciences. My dad’s a linguist. So the language stuff that I was doing in video, I had sort of enough background in that from my dad.

“Then with the biology stuff, I was a nature-obsessed child. ... It was entirely possible that I was somewhere on the more functional end of the autism spectrum where that was concerned. I was always heavily into nature, especially fish, reptiles and birds,” he said.

He has lived at the headwaters of the North Fork of the Edisto River since 2005 and has actively been engaged with Edisto stewardship and advocacy for well over a decade.

“I bought some land there in 2003. The way I got involved with FRED initially was there was a project where they were going to transfer the wastewater from a chicken processing plant in Saluda County into the headwaters of the Edisto Basin at the Batesburg-Leesville Water Treatment Plant, which had what they characterized as excess capacity.

“Then, they were going to discharge that treated wastewater into the headwaters of the North Fork upstream of my house. So this got my attention. When they had public hearings about it in Batesburg-Leesville, I went to those public hearings as a stakeholder citizen,” Krispyn said.

He said he got to see FRED in action when it came to its defense of the environment.

“Friends of the Edisto and an environmental lawyer named Bob Guild, who was with the South Carolina Sierra Club, represented opposition to the project and crushed it.

“There were all sorts of inadequacies in the permitting application documents, and they crushed it so sufficiently and brutally in the initial hearing that the application was withdrawn. At that point, I said to myself, ‘Hey, Friends of the Edisto is doing stuff that I think is important,’” Krispyn said.

Krispyn brings an eclectic mix of talents in his role as Edisto Riverkeeper, including a previous career as a journalist and radio news director from 1981 to 1987, along with several decades as a producer/director/writer of video and multimedia from 1987 to 2017.

He said he eventually wanted to be more than just a content creator for FRED and get more involved in the advocacy work which he currently enjoys.

“I had a successful career for 30 years doing media, first as a radio news director and then creating content for college and high school textbooks. I liked what I did. I was good at what I did, but I was not particularly emotionally invested in whether or not people learned Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Italian or any of the various languages I worked on,” Krispyn said.

“I worked on a lot of other stuff, too. I mean, I worked on like plant tour videos at SRS (Savannah River Site). ... As I approached my middle 50s, I really wanted to do something I cared about with my time. …

“I could have probably gone out with my resume and gotten a gig with Audubon or Nature Conservancy or any one of those things, but I didn’t want to just do environmental outreach. I wanted to do advocacy for the Edisto,” he said.

Krispyn said he is delighted to be in the role he’s in.

“We’re the first of the River Basin Councils to produce a water plan. ... If we get finished with a state water plan with significant input from me and my fellow advocates by the time I’m 70, I think that would not be overly optimistic. But it could take longer than that.

“I would love to be in the role I’m in long enough, though, to see that state water plan brought in and do what I can for that watershed on other fronts beyond the water policy stuff for another 10 years,” he said.

“When I’m 70, I’ll be Riverkeeper Emeritus if they let me,” he said, smiling.