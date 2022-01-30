Hugines make $50,000 donation toward SC State scholarships

Former South Carolina State University president Dr. Andrew Hugine and his wife, Abbiegail Hugine, made a generous donation of $50,000 to establish the Abbiegail and Andrew Hugine Endowed Scholarship for students at SC State.

With this contribution, they met the $100,000 lifetime giving threshold for the Thomas E. Miller Society and will be inducted later this year. Andrew Hugine also looks forward to serving his alma mater as the speaker for the university’s 126th Founders’ Day program on March 5.

“Because of the education we received at SC State, we have been extremely blessed. And we wanted to give back in a meaningful way,” said Andrew Hugine. “Our focus is on retention and completion. Many students, within two or three semesters of completing their degrees, have exhausted their financial aid and other scholarship opportunities. So, we wanted to provide gap funding to help students get across the finish line.”

Andrew and Abbiegail Hugine are both 1971 SC State graduates and received their master’s degrees from the university. Along with serving as president of SC State from 2003 to 2008, Andrew Hugine is also the immediate past president of Alabama A&M University.

Abbiegail Hugine is a Golden Soror and life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and Andrew Hugine is a 50-year and life member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

They are both from Green Pond, South Carolina, and currently reside in Madison, Alabama. Growing up, they valued education and are now committed to providing resources needed to further the education of future students.

“We grew up in a rural area and we know that sometimes the students from those areas don’t have enough resources, because their parents might not be able to afford to send them to college,” said Abbiegail Hugine. “We just wanted to make sure that no matter where a child grows up, that they will have an opportunity to get an education.”

As dedicated alumni of SC State, they are committed to insuring that younger people coming up have the same opportunities they had. Because of the high cost of tuition today, they wanted to be able to help others pursue their educational dreams as well.

“This is not for recognition that we’re giving. We’re doing it to encourage others to give. Everyone can give. It may not be at this level, but it’s important that everyone contribute to the university, and when you do that, you’re really contributing to helping others,” said Andrew Hugine.

“We pray that the students who receive the scholarship will also give back and pay it forward," said Abbiegail Hugine. "Because that’s the way we continue to make sure that all children are educated and have the resources."

