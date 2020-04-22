Tomato season begins

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we turn the corner into May, the tomato season really takes off. Tomatoes are called America’s Favorite vegetable particularly by those who like to grow them. They are easy to grow, have lots of nutrients and are available everywhere from the hardware stores, which are still open, and online. However, the Coronavirus has spurred a sudden interest in growing some vegetables at home and that has led to many online stores running out of supplies and delivery time is longer than normal.

How to grow tomatoes

When you get the plant home, get it into the ground as soon as possible and in a sunny position. Some gardeners advocate that you should remove the lower branches and plant deep enough to cover that point. Other just plant to the level of the shipped tomato. Both ways work.

Add a support to your tomato plant now, not when it is 4-foot high a 3-foot wide! Tomatoes grow to between 4 and 8-foot tall depending on variety growth habit. There are also some dwarf varieties that grow well in containers and rarely need support. There are two main groups of tomato plants:

Determinate Plants: These grow to a specific height and put out the bulk of its fruit at one time. This is great for canning and preserving the fruit.