Tomato season begins

As we turn the corner into May, the tomato season really takes off. Tomatoes are called America’s Favorite vegetable particularly by those who like to grow them. They are easy to grow, have lots of nutrients and are available everywhere from the hardware stores, which are still open, and online. However, the Coronavirus has spurred a sudden interest in growing some vegetables at home and that has led to many online stores running out of supplies and delivery time is longer than normal.
How to grow tomatoes
When you get the plant home, get it into the ground as soon as possible and in a sunny position. Some gardeners advocate that you should remove the lower branches and plant deep enough to cover that point. Other just plant to the level of the shipped tomato. Both ways work.
Add a support to your tomato plant now, not when it is 4-foot high a 3-foot wide! Tomatoes grow to between 4 and 8-foot tall depending on variety growth habit. There are also some dwarf varieties that grow well in containers and rarely need support. There are two main groups of tomato plants:
Determinate Plants: These grow to a specific height and put out the bulk of its fruit at one time. This is great for canning and preserving the fruit.
Indeterminate Plants: These can get very large, so don’t be afraid of trimming the top to stop it getting taller. The fruit arrives along the side shoots and a long harvest season is possible giving plenty for salads, snacks and preserving.
Tomato problems
For all that tomatoes are classed as easy to grow, they do suffer from some serious disease issues:
Rotting on the vine: Humidity in the south is brutal and lack of air circulation can cause the tomato to rot before it ripens. Insects are attracted to any small crack in the skin which adds to the problem. Plant your tomatoes at least 3-feet away from another and keep it trimmed so that there is plenty of air flow between the plants. Water at the base of the plant rather than overhead to minimize moisture on the fruit and leaves.
Virus and Wilting: There are a group of Mosaic viruses that show up on the leaves of the plant. Cucumber Mosaic can infect other plants both in the vegetable garden and the flower garden. The leaves take on a mottle appearance and leaves start to curl at the edges. Plants are stunted and fruit production poor.
Tomato wilt shows up as a brown tint to the leaf edges and then brown areas on the stem.
Verticillium wilt shows as a yellowing of the edges of older leaves, toward the base of the plant. This wilt tends to be in cooler soil.
Fusarium wilt also effect the leaves but comes up through the stem of the plant and works outward. It is more likely in warmer soils than verticillium.
For all these issues, look for disease resistant varieties, sometimes indicated by VF1 or F2. Heirloom varieties may be more prone to these issues than newer hybrids. Crop rotation is also important as these soil-borne issues can survive several years in the soil and will infect new plants when they arrive. Remove infected plants, with as much soil around the roots as possible and do not compost. Sometimes growing in containers with fresh soil each year is a better option for gardeners with persistent problems.
There are some products on the market for fungal bases diseases and insect problems, but nothing for home gardeners at this point addresses soil virus issues.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.