The next generation gets their first veggie garden

We took our first trip out of town recently to visit our son and his wife in North Carolina. They have a new house in a semi-rural subdivision and have almost an acre to play with. The main project was to put in a small vegetable garden which I was happy to help with.

We started out at the local big box hardware store and headed for the lumber department for wood. Weather resistant boards that were 6” wide by 8-feet long were perfect for what they needed, and the store cut the boards in half making them 4-feet boards. Next, we went to the plant area — my favorite area — for the corners. There are many options for corners including nails, screws and pre-formed ends. They decided on preformed concrete ends that allowed for the boards to just slide into the slot.

So the outside form was sorted and next came the long aisle filled with various potting mixes and soils. Ideally, we needed a compost/soil mix which would be lightened with a bale of peat moss. Calculating how many square feet of mix for a 4 X 4 foot bed that is six inches deep gave the number eight as the cubic footage and thus that was the amount of mix required. The peat moss is a three square foot bale, so we needed five bags of garden soil and compost mix.

We also picked up a few tomatoes, peppers and herbs.