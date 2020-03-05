Spring has sprung and now the garden season begins

We are now in March and the spring season is well on the way with moderate rain, wind and the occasional frost. Our average last frost date is mid-March, but light frosts can still occur until the end of the month — hopefully that will not happen and the forecast for the next 10 days is for mild weather. This is great for planting the early vegetables and spring flowers.
My focus this past weekend, which was a dry one, was the first chance that I had to work on my vegetable beds. When I made the raised beds last year, there was not really enough compost to fill all the beds and most needed to be filled up a little more for successful growing of root crops like carrots and parsnips plus potatoes – all of which need to be planted as soon as possible. The challenge was to fill the beds before the new crops were planted but several beds still have vegetables from winter which are still producing.
When making a decision on compost for raised beds or your garden, there are several options – bags, bulk or the Big Yellow Bag which holds a yard of compost. Last year I did the bulk option – I had new raised beds and needed a lot of compost. The bulk option of 4 yards was the best for that situation. There are several companies that deliver the compost to your driveway and most deliver according to your schedule. Several yards take a while to move from the pile to the garden so if you have a tractor with a scoop handy that makes light work of filling the beds. Using a wheelbarrow takes time and it is hard work particularly if you have to move it in one day which some homeowner covenants require.
This year though I didn’t need 4 yards or even 3-yards but I was hesitant to drag a truck load of plastic bags full of compost to where I wanted them. Most bags are 1 – 1.5 cubic foot and with 27 cubic feet in a cubic yard, that is a lot of bags and an environmentally unfriendly amount of plastic to dispose of. Bags of compost or potting mix are great for small areas, containers and summer hanging baskets but are not a good option for bulk use. The issue in the past has been that most companies have a minimum of 3 yards before they consider delivery.
This is where the Big Yellow Bags come in as a third option and was the perfect solution for this year and they are in Orangeburg. I estimated that I needed about 2 yards and I was going to need to refill the gardens over the next month or so. If you are in a subdivision where you have restrictions as to how long you can have the bulk compost sitting in the driveway, The Big Yellow Bags come in a neat container with a tie for the top to stop rain getting in and look a lot neater than an abandoned pile of compost. Additionally, the bag comes on a wooden pallet so will not kill the grass even if it remains in place for a few weeks.
Whether you use bags, Big Yellow Bags or bulk compost, it is great to be able to play in the garden and get the raised beds ready for planting.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.