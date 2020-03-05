Spring has sprung and now the garden season begins

We are now in March and the spring season is well on the way with moderate rain, wind and the occasional frost. Our average last frost date is mid-March, but light frosts can still occur until the end of the month — hopefully that will not happen and the forecast for the next 10 days is for mild weather. This is great for planting the early vegetables and spring flowers.

My focus this past weekend, which was a dry one, was the first chance that I had to work on my vegetable beds. When I made the raised beds last year, there was not really enough compost to fill all the beds and most needed to be filled up a little more for successful growing of root crops like carrots and parsnips plus potatoes – all of which need to be planted as soon as possible. The challenge was to fill the beds before the new crops were planted but several beds still have vegetables from winter which are still producing.