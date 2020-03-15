Planning a garden: Tips to know on growing vegetables in S.C.

Additional planning hints

Plan the garden on paper first. Draw a map showing arrangement and spacing of crops. If you wish to keep the garden growing all season, you may need a spring, summer and fall garden plan.

Plan the garden and order seeds by January or February. Some plants may be started indoors as early as January.

In your plan, place tall and trellised crops on the north side of the garden so they will not shade the shorter vegetables.

Group plants by length of growing period. Plant spring crops together so that later crops can be planted in these areas after the early crops mature. Consider length of harvest as well as time to maturity. Place perennial crops to the side of the garden where they will not be disturbed by annual tillage. Finally, practice crop rotation. Try not to plant the same vegetable or a related vegetable in the same location year after year.

Season of planting

The time at which vegetables are planted outdoors depends on the cold hardiness of a particular species or cultivar. Vegetables can be divided into two categories based on temperature requirements: cool-season and warm-season crops.