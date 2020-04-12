New to gardening: Getting the right information

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 virus has changed the working life of almost everyone and families are struggling to find space for homeschool work for kids and workspace for parents. This unusual situation has also created a new interest in gardening. Insecurity in the food chain has led to an increased interest in growing vegetables and flowers to help relieve stress. To many people this is a new venture and finding where to go to get good information versus the wacky ideas is not easy. Fortunately most seed companies have articles and videos about growing, and Clemson University has a section on home gardening topics.

To get started, there are a few basic things to decide – what to grow and how much sun you get. For the first, the options are endless but can be divided into two basic areas of edible vs. non-edible. The amount of sun you get is sometimes the determining factor because most vegetables require lots of sunlight. Flowers and shrubs can vary from enjoying shady corners to thriving in full afternoon heat. Most flowers and shrubs, and gardeners, enjoy a little shade from the afternoon heat.