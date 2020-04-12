New to gardening: Getting the right information

The COVID-19 virus has changed the working life of almost everyone and families are struggling to find space for homeschool work for kids and workspace for parents. This unusual situation has also created a new interest in gardening. Insecurity in the food chain has led to an increased interest in growing vegetables and flowers to help relieve stress. To many people this is a new venture and finding where to go to get good information versus the wacky ideas is not easy. Fortunately most seed companies have articles and videos about growing, and Clemson University has a section on home gardening topics.
To get started, there are a few basic things to decide – what to grow and how much sun you get. For the first, the options are endless but can be divided into two basic areas of edible vs. non-edible. The amount of sun you get is sometimes the determining factor because most vegetables require lots of sunlight. Flowers and shrubs can vary from enjoying shady corners to thriving in full afternoon heat. Most flowers and shrubs, and gardeners, enjoy a little shade from the afternoon heat.
Edibles: As we are coming into summer, the summer crops would be a good place to start. Tomatoes, peppers, okra, sweet corn, beans, watermelons and eggplants all enjoy hot summer weather and are usually planted in May to get settled before summer heat arrives. The industry has responded to people growing in smaller areas by producing a number of edibles that grow in containers rather than take over the whole garden. Fo instance, Sugar Baby is a container-sized watermelon that grows on short vines. Look for other options for small areas that use diminutive names such as Tom Thumb tomato and Patio Baby eggplant. Many of these smaller plants still produce great tasting fruit and are perfect for your first year of gardening.
Non-edibles: Flowers are great for attracting butterflies and other pollinators to your garden. Bright colors of marigolds or petunias cannot fail to bring a smile to your face in the morning. All the common flowers grow well in containers as well as in flowerbeds, so don’t take up too much time to care for or space on the deck.
You are always best to start with a small garden or containers so that you don’t get overwhelmed in the venture and that you have a successful experience. Best of all, you get to do something pleasant when the rest of the world is in chaos. Gardening can reduce stress which is high right now, and if you are growing something edible, you get to taste the fresh harvest. With flowers you get to see the insects that come to visit. If you are successful, you might just get hooked on gardening and want to try something for fall as well later in the year.
For lots of options for growing vegetables in small spaces – my book, “The Downsized Veggie Garden,” can help you.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.