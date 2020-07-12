Growing lettuce all-year-round -- even summer

In the South, we are blessed with a long growing season, and with just a little protection, you can grow at least some vegetables all year round. In summer, the biggest issue is that most cool weather vegetables like lettuce and cabbages, do not germinate well in warm soil temperatures, but once started, they do grow. So my house is starting to look a lot like spring, with seedlings germinating everywhere.

I like to start lettuce every few weeks indoors all year round. Although the outdoor temperatures are in the 90s, the indoor temperatures are closer to upper 70s, which is great for these cool season plants. It is also a good idea to search out some heat tolerant varieties, such as Lolla Rosa or Black Seeded Simpson that will not bolt* the minute you harden them off. I find that leaf lettuce is more consistent than head lettuce, and leaf lettuce can be harvested as soon as the leaves are large enough for your sandwich. In a warm bathroom, my lettuce is germinating in just three or four days, and they grow large enough to plant outside in about four weeks. I prefer to plant them in a shady garden area that gets morning sun rather then one that bakes in hot afternoon sun, such as where the tomatoes and peppers grow. Even heat tolerant lettuce will bolt after a few weeks, so harvest when you can and have the next seedlings ready to plant. Charleston Wakefield is a heat tolerant cabbage to try.