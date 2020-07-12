Growing lettuce all-year-round -- even summer

In the South, we are blessed with a long growing season, and with just a little protection, you can grow at least some vegetables all year round. In summer, the biggest issue is that most cool weather vegetables like lettuce and cabbages, do not germinate well in warm soil temperatures, but once started, they do grow. So my house is starting to look a lot like spring, with seedlings germinating everywhere.
I like to start lettuce every few weeks indoors all year round. Although the outdoor temperatures are in the 90s, the indoor temperatures are closer to upper 70s, which is great for these cool season plants. It is also a good idea to search out some heat tolerant varieties, such as Lolla Rosa or Black Seeded Simpson that will not bolt* the minute you harden them off. I find that leaf lettuce is more consistent than head lettuce, and leaf lettuce can be harvested as soon as the leaves are large enough for your sandwich. In a warm bathroom, my lettuce is germinating in just three or four days, and they grow large enough to plant outside in about four weeks. I prefer to plant them in a shady garden area that gets morning sun rather then one that bakes in hot afternoon sun, such as where the tomatoes and peppers grow. Even heat tolerant lettuce will bolt after a few weeks, so harvest when you can and have the next seedlings ready to plant. Charleston Wakefield is a heat tolerant cabbage to try.
Another group of plants that I like to start in July is the onion family. Many of these take up to 100 days or more to grow, but again, they do not germinate well in hot weather. So these too are started indoors and can take their time to form little bulbs when they will be planted in the garden. For Southern gardeners, onions that are labeled ‘short day’ varieties do better than long day ones. Daylight hours increasing or decreasing triggers the onion to grow to maturity.
Carrots unfortunately cannot be started indoors, but I have had some success with putting a board over the seeds after sowing. The board keeps the tiny seeds in from washing away in storms, but it also give the seeds dark, slightly cooler and more moist conditions. Germination is still sporadic in warm weather but worth trying if you like carrots. Try Romance or Half Nantes.
Finally, in the seedling area are the celery seedlings. The germination of celery takes 10 days or so and they grow very slowly. For late summer or early fall harvest of celery, they are best started in July. Note that many favorite retailers for seeds are out of stock, but I have found a few new places that are based in the South and are worth trying. Eden Brothers Seeds is out of Arden, North Carolina, and Sow True Seed are based in Asheville, North Carolina. I have had great success with finding seeds from these smaller companies, and delivery was prompt, so they are worth checking out.
Starting all these seeds indoors and then transferring them to the garden gives a supply of lettuce and other cool season crops in summer as well as fall
* To bolt: When a vegetable like lettuce starts to put up a seed head. The tender leaves turn tough and bitter as the plant puts its energy into making a flower and seeds. At this stage, you can let the flower form to attract pollinators for your tomatoes, or you can take the spent lettuce to the compost pile and replant the area with lush new lettuce seedlings.
