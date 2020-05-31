Growing herbs for summer cookouts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the weather has been on a roller coaster and this week looks cool and damp, the official start of summer kicked off this past weekend.

Part of summer is cooking outdoors on the BBQ. This far south, outdoor cooking is almost a year-round event, and summer is usually the time for cooking out with neighbors. This year that is just not going to happen soon but there is no reason not to celebrate summer anyway and adding some summer herbs to your barbecue menu is a great way to add flavor.

Herbs are a great addition to the outdoor cooking scene and rosemary, being the queen of flavor, holds up to heat of the barbecue. Woody stems with scented leaves can add flavor to steaks but they can also be used as kebob skewers that add flavor as well as holding the meat or vegetable combination. Make a hole in the vegetable or meat with a skewer before threading things on the rosemary skewer and leave some needles at one end to add additional flavor.