Growing herbs for summer cookouts

Even though the weather has been on a roller coaster and this week looks cool and damp, the official start of summer kicked off this past weekend.
Part of summer is cooking outdoors on the BBQ. This far south, outdoor cooking is almost a year-round event, and summer is usually the time for cooking out with neighbors. This year that is just not going to happen soon but there is no reason not to celebrate summer anyway and adding some summer herbs to your barbecue menu is a great way to add flavor.
Herbs are a great addition to the outdoor cooking scene and rosemary, being the queen of flavor, holds up to heat of the barbecue. Woody stems with scented leaves can add flavor to steaks but they can also be used as kebob skewers that add flavor as well as holding the meat or vegetable combination. Make a hole in the vegetable or meat with a skewer before threading things on the rosemary skewer and leave some needles at one end to add additional flavor.
Basil is the other popular herb for summer and is ready to harvest when the first tomatoes ripen. For a quick, fresh salsa, chop a few tomatoes, add chopped onion and green pepper plus a pinch of jalapeno pepper, add a squeeze of lemon or lime, and mix in some chopped basil instead of the usual cilantro. To harvest basil, take a stem down to where a set of leaves are growing. This encourages new growth from that point and a neater, bushier plant overall. Basil also comes in many subtly different flavors from lemon to licorice and many in between.
Chives is another common summer herb that can be added to salads, new potatoes and many other dishes. Always trim the stems to the ground rather than take an inch from the top of the stem. Unlike grass, new growth starts at the base of the plant.
Mint is a great herb for fresh flavor but should always be grown in a container – mine is in a soft fabric container that is kept in a shady location. Many authors suggest that mint needs full sun. This is not a good idea in South Carolina where the hot afternoon sun and dry summer will quickly kill the mint. Keep it in morning sun only and keep it well watered through summer. When mint is happy, it can send out runners and invade the surrounding area so take care to plant in a container not in the garden bed.
Most herbs, because of their flavor are not a favorite for deer and many deer will walk right over them, so they are fine in the garden. I like to keep my herbs close to the back door for the simple reason that when it rains, they are just a step or two outside. The barbecue is also close by making this location convenient for all outdoor cooking needs.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
