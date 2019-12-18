{{featured_button_text}}
Kate Copsey shows an array of gifts for the gardener in your life. Gardening gloves are essential but a good pair of gardening sheers and clogs will also be a welcome addition.

 KATE COPSEY, T&D CORRESPONDENT

Christmas is literally just round the corner. There is still time to get some last minute Christmas stocking stuffers for your gardening friends.

Most of the big box stores still have a garden section where you can find garden gloves – there are never enough of garden gloves in the garden bucket. If you have roses and prickly plants to trim, a gauntlet, leather pair of gloves are perfect to save your arms from being scratched.

You will also find a variety of tool on the shelves. Some tools are better than others but one of my favorite tools are clippers from Corona Tools that come with comfortable handles and an adjustable dial to increase or decrease the range. A small range is perfect for deadheading flowers but larger openings are needed to trim shrubs and small trees. Previously this was done with 2 or even 3 tools but now with the new Corona Clipper it is much easier.

Garden clogs are another popular gift for gardeners and as the season starts, the ground can be wet and muddy making waterproof footwear important. Colors for clogs range from single colors to a few attractive, multi-color clogs. Sluggers is a popular brand of clogs with colorful designs.

Garden books and gift subscriptions to organizations, public gardens or magazines are also popular options for gifts that last the whole year round.

All the main online companies, seed companies or box stores have online ordering which can be delivered if needed but if it's too late to ship they can all provide e-gift cards which can be delivered to the recipients’ email on Christmas Day. If you know your gardening friend spends hours browsing Burpee or Johnnie’s Seed catalogues, then these are perfect options for you particularly if you are a procrastinator.

Whatever you decide for your gardener, it will be appreciated.

This is the last column of this year, so I wish you all a wonderful holiday season!

