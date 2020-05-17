Gardening can reduce stress during pandemic

While the businesses in our communities are slowly opening, many people are still going to be working from home. The stress level of having kids off school, spouses around the home, not to mention health and financial insecurities, all go to create stressful households everywhere. Gardening and baking both reduce stress, particularly if it is successful. Growing flowers or vegetables in the garden for the first time also allows you to learn new skills whether it be flower arranging or a recipe for using the key lime the ripened last week. The internet can help with many of these new skills, but it is not until you do it, that you find out how it works for you.
Gardening and cooking are closely tied, so when growing edibles, it should always be based on what you like to eat. It may also be that your child is more willing to try something that they helped grow. However, if you know your child dislikes carrots, it is a fallacy to think that he will eat the purple variety that you both grew. Chaos can also be created when more than one child is in the garden with a hose to water the plants. Before long, some kids will water their sibling with the hose for fun.
Education through gardening can also be achieved with a little forethought and planning. For the younger age children, planting seeds for a giant sunflower can be a summer long project. The seeds are large enough for small hands, plus the seeds germinate and grow quickly and thus keep the interest of the child. One week it is a seed, the next a seedling, and in a few weeks up to the knees, then above their heads. When the seed head matures, leave it on the plant to further study the birds and insects that arrive.
For older children, there are opportunities to study the amount of light a plants needs (place one lettuce seed in dark room, another in full sun and a third limited sun); or the transport of water and nutrients to the leaves (when you water the plant, use food dye in the water).
These projects include opportunities for developing measurement, drawing and writing skills. Again, the internet is full of grade appropriate ideas for gardening with kids and many include educational resources for teachers and parents who home school their children. One of the best is the Kids Gardening site: kidsgardening.org/
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
