Gardening can reduce stress during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the businesses in our communities are slowly opening, many people are still going to be working from home. The stress level of having kids off school, spouses around the home, not to mention health and financial insecurities, all go to create stressful households everywhere. Gardening and baking both reduce stress, particularly if it is successful. Growing flowers or vegetables in the garden for the first time also allows you to learn new skills whether it be flower arranging or a recipe for using the key lime the ripened last week. The internet can help with many of these new skills, but it is not until you do it, that you find out how it works for you.

Gardening and cooking are closely tied, so when growing edibles, it should always be based on what you like to eat. It may also be that your child is more willing to try something that they helped grow. However, if you know your child dislikes carrots, it is a fallacy to think that he will eat the purple variety that you both grew. Chaos can also be created when more than one child is in the garden with a hose to water the plants. Before long, some kids will water their sibling with the hose for fun.