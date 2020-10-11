GARDEN COLUMN: When weather cools camellias begin to bloom

Each year, as the weather cools, the first camellia flowers arrive. The flowers, on different varieties, arrive all through the winter and well into spring making them great in the garden for color and bloom when few other perennials or shrubs have flowers. The ones that start the camellia season are the Sasanqua camellias (C. Sasanqua) as against the later blooming Japanese camellias (C. Japonica) which flower toward the end of the year and spring of next year. Both camellia groups are native to China/Japan region and they do so well in the south that Alabama has them as the state flower.
Flowers on camellias very in size but are very distinctive and are not dissimilar to many roses, including many that are scented, and the shrubs are green all year round. Colors range from pure white, through pink to dark red, including many flowers that are bicolored with red and white. When in bloom they make a great focal point in the garden and for the rest of the year, they make great back of the border shrubs which contrast well with white azaleas and bright perennial flowers. The shrubs can also be used as an effective screen for fences, sheds, or other out-buildings.
Plant your new camellias in a well-drained soil in part shade rather than a sunny position. Once established, they are easy to care for and the thick leaves don’t generally get eaten by many bugs. Most camellias grow to about 15-20 feet tall and about as wide, so give them enough space. There are some newer varieties that are much smaller and some that can even be grown in containers on the porch.
After the first few years, when the shrub is growing well, you can start to prune the shrub if you want to. The new growth in spring and summer is slightly lighter green and easy to see and can be easily pruned to shape, but the timing is important. Fall and winter blooming camellias can safely be pruned in winter after the flowers finish but some Japonica varieties bloom as late as April, so these should be pruned in summer when they finish blooming. Overall, the shrub is easy to prune into a neat medium sized shrub and oversized older camellias can be reduces by taking out the taller, older stems and reducing the others to an appropriate size. They can also be successfully pruned into topiary shapes such as cones, or shaped into lollipop-type styles.
Whatever your garden size there is bound to be a camellia that fits your space and by picking the right ones, you too can have winter blooms for the table or to admire in the garden.
Magnolia Plantation, just south of Orangeburg County has 20,000 camellias in the gardens which allows you to find the perfect one for you needs. Magnolia Plantation is currently open for walks around the property.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!