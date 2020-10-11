GARDEN COLUMN: When weather cools camellias begin to bloom

Each year, as the weather cools, the first camellia flowers arrive. The flowers, on different varieties, arrive all through the winter and well into spring making them great in the garden for color and bloom when few other perennials or shrubs have flowers. The ones that start the camellia season are the Sasanqua camellias (C. Sasanqua) as against the later blooming Japanese camellias (C. Japonica) which flower toward the end of the year and spring of next year. Both camellia groups are native to China/Japan region and they do so well in the south that Alabama has them as the state flower.

Flowers on camellias very in size but are very distinctive and are not dissimilar to many roses, including many that are scented, and the shrubs are green all year round. Colors range from pure white, through pink to dark red, including many flowers that are bicolored with red and white. When in bloom they make a great focal point in the garden and for the rest of the year, they make great back of the border shrubs which contrast well with white azaleas and bright perennial flowers. The shrubs can also be used as an effective screen for fences, sheds, or other out-buildings.