GARDEN COLUMN: When to plant?

This time of year, most gardeners are checking the weather every day, or even several times a day. The 10-day forecast along with low overnight temperatures are critical for annual plants and seedlings. Then of course we are watching for chances of rain – not too much but enough to sustain those new perennials and shrubs that you planted.
The gold standard for frost free weather is, of course, the Average Last Frost date based on the past 10-20 years of USDA data. This number can be found at numerous online sites by your zip code and for mine in the east of the county, it is around the last 2-weeks of March. The number though is an average and light frosts can, and do, occur up to 2-weeks after that date as well as the last frost being in early March.
Noticing what other plants are doing is also a way to determine the overall settling of spring weather. This traditional way of forecasting spring is called phenology and is a good overall guide but even nature can make mistakes and those pesky late frosts kill the blooms of peaches and other early blooming plants. Forsythia is regarded as great guide for gardeners – when the forsythia blooms, the crabgrass is starting to grow again and needs to be treated. The bright yellow blooms of this great shrub are a common sight in gardens and garden centers around the county.
A less useful but often used is the ecclesiastical calendar and you will hear that it is safe to plant after Easter. This is fine except for the problem that this calendar puts Easter anytime between mid-March and late April and that has no real use in the garden when you are trying to find when it is safe to sow annual seeds.
At the other extreme to these old, established dates is the mathematical calculation called Growing Degree Days. This calculation is found on many university sites and is geared to the time that some bugs or weeds arrive. The calculation can be easily kept at home so that you have your own GDD but some sites will give a number that is based on a central county office site. The GDD calculation takes the average of the high and low temperature during the day and subtracts a base number that is usually 50 (this number can vary for farmers who need growing details for a specific crop). The resulting number, if positive, is accrued. According to the television last week, we are about 10-15 days ahead of normal and that data would be based on the GDD for this year. In the north it is rarely started until March, in the south it can start much earlier. Growing degree days, which is often calculated as for corn, is also an indicator for tourism as well as farmers and gardeners. We enjoy a long growing season with as many as 290 or more growing days which makes a long vacation season. Alas the growing days do not reflect the hot and humid summer days when we abandon the garden for the air conditioning.
Whichever estimate you use to indicate spring, do not rush tender annuals out until at least the end of March but new trees, shrubs, perennials and cool weather vegetables are fine to plant.
