GARDEN COLUMN: When to plant?

At the other extreme to these old, established dates is the mathematical calculation called Growing Degree Days. This calculation is found on many university sites and is geared to the time that some bugs or weeds arrive. The calculation can be easily kept at home so that you have your own GDD but some sites will give a number that is based on a central county office site. The GDD calculation takes the average of the high and low temperature during the day and subtracts a base number that is usually 50 (this number can vary for farmers who need growing details for a specific crop). The resulting number, if positive, is accrued. According to the television last week, we are about 10-15 days ahead of normal and that data would be based on the GDD for this year. In the north it is rarely started until March, in the south it can start much earlier. Growing degree days, which is often calculated as for corn, is also an indicator for tourism as well as farmers and gardeners. We enjoy a long growing season with as many as 290 or more growing days which makes a long vacation season. Alas the growing days do not reflect the hot and humid summer days when we abandon the garden for the air conditioning.