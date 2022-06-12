GARDEN COLUMN: Time to 'stop and smell the roses'

Summer temperatures are here, and with just a few cooler mornings left, it is time to retire the heavy-duty garden tools and just leave the watering can and a few hand tools. Summer heat restricts gardening time to just an hour in the morning or evening to tidy up. The rest of the time should be spent enjoying the garden. Good seating in the garden can help you "stop and smell the roses."

Whether you watch the little ones in splashing pools and sand pits, or you have a good book with a glass of lemonade, a seat helps you relax. If you have a slightly larger garden, multiple sitting areas are needed – my motto is, ‘If I am going to work in that area, I need a seat to chill out on and table for tools and water in that area too.'

The style of your garden seating is based on what your use will be. Obviously standard patio tables and chairs are great for guests to chat or to dry off by the pool, but other areas maybe need something a little more casual -- but never forget the practicality of the seat — and shade is important.

Another way to pick the area for seating is to create garden "rooms." A stone path through the some shrubs can end in a small, casual seating area; a small pond is a perfect place to relax with just a metal chair and small table. Around a firepit is usually casual, comfortable seating where friends can gather. If you have children, you may have a fairy garden with child-sized chairs along with your seat, not to mention a fairy-size arrangement.

Wherever you put your seating, it should be weatherproof and provide shade from the sun at the time that you use it. Cushions should be easy and quick to remove in case of sudden storms and moisture proof for cleaning off stains on the cushions.

Try not to look at and notice a weedy area because this is a place to relax and enjoy the morning air or the sun setting in the evening.

Keep your garden chores to early morning and spend the rest of the day enjoying the garden. Summer is the time to chill with a cold drink, friends and enjoy the garden.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

