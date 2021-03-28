GARDEN COLUMN: Thrillers, fillers and spillers

Filler for containers: There are a wide variety of fillers for the containers and almost anything can work to fill the main surface of the container. Pick 2 or at most 3 different fillers and multiple plants of each one if the container is large. Look for the ultimate height of the plants and aim for those that grow to 5-8” tall. Small perennials and annuals grow quickly to fill the space and if planted now the containers will be filled by Memorial Day. Marigolds, zinnias, lavender and small peppers that have colorful fruit on them all summer.

Spillers for containers: Again, there are numerous options out there in both annual and perennial plants. Look for groundcover perennials or low growing annuals, usually no more than 4 inches tall when they flower. Alyssum is a pretty white annual that makes a great spiller, as do some sedums and vincas.