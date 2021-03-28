GARDEN COLUMN: Thrillers, fillers and spillers

Thrillers, fillers, and spillers are the 3 basic elements of a successful container. The thriller is the centerpiece and stands tall in the container; the fillers are used to give a full and luscious look to the containers and are usually colorful annuals. The spillers are the element the drapes over the side of the container and again gives the appearance of fullness as well as softens the edges of the container.
The other main element of containers is the ratio of plants to container – the container should be about a third of the whole composition, with the plants the other two-thirds. This works vertically for large containers with a variety of colorful plants as well as laterally for table decorations too.
Thrillers for containers: The thriller element of the container gives height and is either in the center of the container surrounded with plants or it is toward the back of a container that is to be viewed from one side. Grasses are a common thriller for the container and provide not just summer interest but seed heads in fall giving you a start for your fall containers – just replace the summer annuals. Other thrillers can be cannas, elephant ears and taller dahlias which are all perennial in this area. Young perennials, small shrubs and trees can also be used as a thriller such as dwarf evergreen shrubs and even edibles like blueberries. Your container will only have one thriller.
Filler for containers: There are a wide variety of fillers for the containers and almost anything can work to fill the main surface of the container. Pick 2 or at most 3 different fillers and multiple plants of each one if the container is large. Look for the ultimate height of the plants and aim for those that grow to 5-8” tall. Small perennials and annuals grow quickly to fill the space and if planted now the containers will be filled by Memorial Day. Marigolds, zinnias, lavender and small peppers that have colorful fruit on them all summer.
Spillers for containers: Again, there are numerous options out there in both annual and perennial plants. Look for groundcover perennials or low growing annuals, usually no more than 4 inches tall when they flower. Alyssum is a pretty white annual that makes a great spiller, as do some sedums and vincas.
To assemble your container, fill about 2/3 full with well-draining container mix. I add perlite to the mix to add extra drainage. Check the package to see if fertilizer is included. If it is not there, add a general fertilizer to the mix before you start to add the plants. If your mix is peat based, water it well before you put the plants in. Dehydrated peat takes a lot of water to rehydrate and this is easier to do before you add the plants. I prefer to hydrate these mixed in a separate tub and leave it for an hour to really get moist before adding it to the containers. Position your plants and fill the container with more mix. Water well and mulch.
Containers are high maintenance in the garden but a great looking container can improve you curb appeal or add interest to the pool and patio areas.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.