GARDEN COLUMN: Thoughts for fall

Even if the weather is still hot and humid, the daylength is noticeably shorter at the end of August. Temperatures do not drop until late September but now is the time to turn your garden thoughts to fall.

Fall colors range from dark reds through orange and yellows with chrysanthemums being the most common fall plant. If you pinched back your chrysanthemums in late spring and mid-summer, they should be close to flowering by now. The ones that you find in the store may be already in flower so pick one that is still in bud for your garden if you want it to last through Halloween. Many of the chrysanthemums in stores in early September are not really bred to be perennial and, being brought up in a greenhouse environment, may need some hardening off before you place them in an arrangement on your sunny front porch.

Another common perennial in the fall garden are the Rudbeckia, Black-eyed Susan, group of flowers which have many different varieties to enhance your fall perennial garden but all are classed as fall daisies. Colors range from the common yellow daisies with a dark central eye, to dark red daises and size ranges from just over 12-inches to about 3-foot.