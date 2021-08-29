GARDEN COLUMN: Thoughts for fall

Even if the weather is still hot and humid, the daylength is noticeably shorter at the end of August. Temperatures do not drop until late September but now is the time to turn your garden thoughts to fall.
Fall colors range from dark reds through orange and yellows with chrysanthemums being the most common fall plant. If you pinched back your chrysanthemums in late spring and mid-summer, they should be close to flowering by now. The ones that you find in the store may be already in flower so pick one that is still in bud for your garden if you want it to last through Halloween. Many of the chrysanthemums in stores in early September are not really bred to be perennial and, being brought up in a greenhouse environment, may need some hardening off before you place them in an arrangement on your sunny front porch.
Another common perennial in the fall garden are the Rudbeckia, Black-eyed Susan, group of flowers which have many different varieties to enhance your fall perennial garden but all are classed as fall daisies. Colors range from the common yellow daisies with a dark central eye, to dark red daises and size ranges from just over 12-inches to about 3-foot.
Less common for fall, are the aster group with are another daisy-type plant but rather than typical fall colors, asters are blue or sometimes pink. The small daisies are borne above foliage that grows through summer to about 2 to 3-foot tall, so they are perfect for growing behind summer annuals and bloom when the annual are past their best.
Fall gardens also feature grasses which mature and produce their seed heads toward fall. Again, grasses can range from about 2-foot clumps to larger 4 to-5 foot groups for the back of the perennial garden. Smaller varieties like Muhly-grasses work well in borders as well as in fall container designs.
Don’t forget some of the shrubs that have flowers earlier in the year, but also have stunning fall color. Fothergilla and the witch hazels are just two spring blooming shrubs that have wonderful fall foliage.
Most of these plants will be available in the next few weeks and if you purchase a small 4-inch container, they can be put into a container design this year, then transferred to the garden next spring. Whichever location you place your plants, remember to water them regularly because although your thoughts are for cool fall days, rainfall may still be scarce until late in September and the temperatures are not going to drop for another 4-weeks or more.
Supplies are still not up to pre-pandemic levels but are they are getting better and most plants should be available if you order soon. Delivery of fall plants usually starts in early September, which is still hot here, so remember to introduce them to your garden slowly and keep them well hydrated. Perennials planted this year may be quite small, but they will come into their own beautiful full bloom by next fall.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.