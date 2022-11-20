GARDEN COLUMN: The color of fall

When we think about color in the garden, most gardeners first think of colorful blooms that they can enjoy in the garden and in vases indoors, but some shrubs have equally attractive features to enjoy in the fall garden. Many large trees do turn color in fall, but the beautiful displays of hillsides covered in bright yellows and reds, tend to be more common in the much colder northern states. However, there are some shrubs that also provide vivid fall and winter color which are very happy in our mild southern climate.

Nandina is a small shrub with somewhat plain green leaves that turn bright red when the weather gets cold. This may be hit and miss this far south but I have noticed that mine are starting to turn color from the few cool nights a week or two ago. The leaves stay red throughout winter, even snow, until new growth starts with bright lime-green spring growth. The newer cultivars have much brighter leaf color and are said to not be invasive. I have two Fire Power and have not noticed any ‘volunteers’ but be watchful. These new varieties are also under 30-inches tall so perfect for smaller spaces.

A larger shrub is a the Fothergilla, which is in the witch hazel family and produces attractive dark yellow or orange leaves in fall. Fothergilla shrubs get to about 6 feet tall, slightly less in width, and the shrub puts out attractive white pompom flowers which attract early insects to the spring garden. Fothergilla are also known as witch-alders and are native to South Carolina.

Let’s not forget blueberries, which are a called a great 3-season shrub and put on a great fall display with bright red or burgundy leaves. In spring the shrubs are covered with attractive white flowers which produce the great berries for your spring and summer breakfasts, and with attractive fall color, the shrub is truly a 3- season addition to any garden. Blueberry shrubs prefer a full sun location and need a much lower pH soil to thrive. Like hydrangeas they need a pH of 4.5 to 5 which means you will likely have to amend your soil with the same materials as you use around hydrangeas and azaleas. A pH meter or soil test will help get the right soil for blueberries.

These colorful leaves drop as the temperature drops but some shrubs give color all winter long such as the red and yellow twigged dogwoods. These shrubs produce bright red or yellow stems which are then covered with leaves through the summer. In fall, the leaves drop and leave the colorful stems for attractive winter color. Dogwoods prefer full sun or part sun for the best color and stay under 5-foot which makes them great for small gardens. There is a variety of red-twigged dogwood that has variegated leaves which does better in part sun. The second season stems are not as colorful as the new stems so feel free to cut out older wood when the new stems start.

Don’t forget that many roses also produce bright red rosehips in fall and the callicarpa shrubs have iridescent purple berries lining the arching stems. These berries will still be on the branches long after the leaves drop making them great for the winter garden as well as fall attractions.

Colorful leaves, berries and stems in winter are great for adding interest to an otherwise bleak landscape.