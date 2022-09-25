GARDEN COLUMN: The arrival of fall

Generally, although the Autumn Equinox is taken as the start of fall, this far south we are still in the waning days of summer. However, the temperatures last week were below 90 and the humidity stayed away making it a wonderful week for gardening! This may not be typical for early fall weather, but it is definitely something to look forward to in a few weeks.

Although the cooler temperatures did not last long, there is plenty of evidence of fall arriving — such as elaborate cobwebs stringing plants and trees together. Other signs include the chrysanthemums finally opening and pumpkins ripening, and the colorful callicarpa (Beautyberry) is in full color too.

As your thoughts turn to fall cleanup, don’t be too quick to trim down the dying seed heads of sunflowers because the birds will snack on the seeds plus some might germinate in that same area next year. Zinnias and many other annual plants can also drop seeds ready for next year and although they may not be quite where you want them to grow, they can easily be transplanted to another garden area next spring.

Although the summer flowers set seed, which grows next year, it is too soon to plant seeds that you purchase, particularly cool weather annuals like poppies. These all need some time to chill and a cooler soil temperature to what we have right now — my soil temperature is currently 80 degrees, and it needs to be nearer to 50 for cool weather planting. Depending on how the temperatures in October run, it is not unusual for the soil to be still warm in November, and ideally, we will have had at least one frost before you can think of planting spring bulbs. If you do order spring bulbs like daffodils and tulips, keep them in the back of a refrigerator for a month or two until the soil cools down.

In a week or two, if the weather continues to cool and we get some consistent rain, there will be plenty of time to do fall cleanup and plant some new shrubs or perennials too. These new plant like to have some time to get settled before winter weather arrives, but you do not want them to put out new growth this year as tender leaves will be killed by the first frost.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a cold winter which will be very different from the warm El Nino one we had last year, but that is not something that you want to rely on too heavily. It is best to take the average temperatures for fall, be grateful is they are a little cooler, but do not be surprised if they are not.

So be mindful of the cobwebs and enjoy the late summer flowers that arrive on roses plus the traditional fall flowers like Black Eyed Susan’s and chrysanthemums.