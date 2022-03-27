GARDEN COLUMN: The aftermath of the cold snap

Well, last column we talked about the oncoming cold and frosty weather, but neither I nor my garden were expecting it to get quite as cold! My garden thermometer read 23 degrees that frosty morning which is only 4 degrees above the coldest winter night in January when we bottomed out at 19 degrees.

My neighbor and I had both covered what we could but in my garden. The small plum trees were in full bloom and looking lovely, but I could not really cover. The garden beds were covered with frost blankets which are not really sufficient for such cold nights, and I got some damage on the youngest of the seedlings that I had out there. However, the wind did pull the cover off some of the plants and the difference of just that few degrees protection and none is evident. In other parts of the garden, the new spring growth on the fig tree and some ornamentals were already out and that was killed completely. The good news for these trees and shrubs is that the new leaves will come out in a week or two and by mid-April they will look much the same as any other year.

With fruit trees, it depends very much on what stage the bud and flower are at as to what temperature the bud/flower and young fruit, can survive. Peaches for instance can survive cold winters but once the bud is ready to open through the fertilization of the flower and the peach starting to grow, temperatures below 28 degrees can be devastating, and I am not holding out much hope for peaches from my trees this year. Likewise, the pears were in bloom way to early after such a mild February and they are probably doomed to the same fate as the peaches. A few late flowers though may save the day.

My apple and some plum trees are barely in bloom right now so their buds were protected from the cold and the harvest should be normal unless we get another disastrously cold night.

So what did we learn from this? Our last frost is generally expected mid- to the end of March so nothing tender should be out until March is out. Warm weather plants such as peppers like warm to hot weather not just frost-free weather, so it is not wise to put them out until maybe mid-April if you want them to grow quickly and produce. There really is not much that can be done for larger trees in bloom – maybe next year, spring will be a more gradual and trees will bloom and produce fruit at the right time for a successful harvest.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

