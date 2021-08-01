GARDEN COLUMN: Support for vines

Many vining plants, both ornamental and edible, require support for healthy growth. Annual vines can be supported with a simple trellis while perennial vines can quickly bring down weak structures and need a sturdy fence to crawl along.

Ideally you train the vine from when it is small and keep it trimmed so that it doesn’t overtake other plants but even over a summer, the growth on grape vines or kiwi vines can travel several feet in many different directions. Unless you are very vigilant, you end up with an out-of-control vine in just a few weeks!

One problem with vines is the gardener who reads you should only prune the vine at specific times - like climbing roses should be pruned in late winter before they start new growth. This is good advice, but a rose over an arch often drapes smaller flowering stems down from the apex of the arch. If left unchecked, these stems brush against your face and before long they snag your hair. This is the time to act even though it is not late winter. Plants should not be allowed to make a passage or archway impassible. Summer trimming to keep the vines healthy and in place is essential but even larger branches can, if necessary, be taken out if it gets in the way.