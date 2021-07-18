GARDEN COLUMN: Start planting fall favorites now

Although we are in the middle of summer, July is the perfect time to start some of those fall favorites like cabbages and Brussel sprouts. All the cabbage family prefer cool weather and take up to 100 days to mature which means that they are best started soon, indoors where your air-conditioned rooms are much cooler that outside. This means that you need to drag out your plant lights for another month or two unless you are like me and have the basic set-up in an out-of-the-way location all year round.

Brussel sprouts are a classic dinner vegetable, and they can take some frost but they do take a long time to mature. Most varieties take anywhere from 85-110 and with the daylength getting shorter, you can add another few days to that – say 120 days, or 4 months, which in turn means you need to start them now so that you can transplant them in August to be ready for your Thanksgiving dinner table. Once the sprouts form, they can stay in the garden for several weeks enjoying frosty, cool days.

Cabbages do not take as long and some smaller varieties only take 60-70 days and broccoli takes a few days longer at 65-75 days.