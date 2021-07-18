GARDEN COLUMN: Start planting fall favorites now

Although we are in the middle of summer, July is the perfect time to start some of those fall favorites like cabbages and Brussel sprouts. All the cabbage family prefer cool weather and take up to 100 days to mature which means that they are best started soon, indoors where your air-conditioned rooms are much cooler that outside. This means that you need to drag out your plant lights for another month or two unless you are like me and have the basic set-up in an out-of-the-way location all year round.
Brussel sprouts are a classic dinner vegetable, and they can take some frost but they do take a long time to mature. Most varieties take anywhere from 85-110 and with the daylength getting shorter, you can add another few days to that – say 120 days, or 4 months, which in turn means you need to start them now so that you can transplant them in August to be ready for your Thanksgiving dinner table. Once the sprouts form, they can stay in the garden for several weeks enjoying frosty, cool days.
Cabbages do not take as long and some smaller varieties only take 60-70 days and broccoli takes a few days longer at 65-75 days.
All these days to maturity are calculated primarily for spring growing when the days get longer, as the plant grows which is why it is suggested that you add a week or two to the date. It also starts from the time you transplant the seedlings rather than when you sow the seeds. So starting a cabbage on July 20, it should germinate by July 30, then take 6 weeks to be ready for the garden – around September 1. Add 3 months to that and you get to November for harvest. This is a very rough timeline as seeds germinate and grow in their own time and temperatures have a big impact on growth. I prefer to keep the seedlings indoors until they are quite large – 3 or 4 sets of true leaves – and then put the seedlings under a shade cloth until the weather is cooler in fall.
It is not just the cool weather crops that you need to start, there is still time to put in a last crop of summer vegetables like green beans and melons which enjoy the hot summer weather and can be sown directly into the ground. As for the cool crops, add a few days to the maturity days to compensate for shorter days but they should be fine.
Halloween decorations need pumpkins, and Thanksgiving would not be right if you didn’t have some pumpkin pie for dessert. There is still have time to start a few pumpkins. They enjoy cook and frosty weather and can be harvested after the vines have died and take about 100 days, so they need to go into the ground now to start growing.
Finally, you can try sowing some carrots and peas which tend to germinate rather slowly in the heat but produce in fall. I confess to not having too much success with the peas as harvests were small but I do intend to try them again this year and plant a little earlier than last year. Clemson university has an excellent guide to what to plant when: hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planning-a-garden/
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.